"It was amazing. What a privilege, what an absolute privilege," he said.

"I'm trying to remember kind of where I was in my career, I think that she was, in a way, the most iconic actor, performer, I think I'd ever written for at that point."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the School Reunion episode, the Krillitanes disguise themselves as school faculty members, using the minds of children to solve a theory of everything that would allow them to control time and space.

The episode takes place some time after the events of The Christmas Invasion, and involved the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant) reuniting with former companion Sarah Jane Smith.

Whithouse added: "In hindsight, you just realise what a privilege it was. And when I met her, she was just such a delight and so lovely and so complimentary about the script. Yeah, a real, real privilege."

Tom Baker as the Fourth Doctor alongside Elisabeth Sladen as companion Sarah Jane Smith. Ron Burton/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Reflecting on the legacy Sladen left behind, Whithouse told RadioTimes.com he had grown up watching the actress as Sarah Jane Smith when she was the companion of the Fourth Doctor.

"It was the realisation just how much those characters meant to other people", that led to her reintroduction.

Elisabeth Sladen's character Sarah Jane Smith will be making a return to screens soon, with her spin-off show K-9 and Company: A Girl's Best Friend coming to BBC iPlayer.

Read more:

The one-episode pilot, which was first broadcast on BBC One in December 1981, has been listed on the BBC's programme sit as "available soon".

While a date is yet to be confirmed, fans can also get an extra fix of Sarah Jane on Wednesday 1st November after it was announced that over 800 episodes of Doctor Who would be available to stream on iPlayer.

As well as classic and modern era episodes, various spin-off series, including The Sarah Jane Adventures, will be joining the streaming site.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Classic episodes are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times podcast.