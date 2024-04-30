The drama's official Facebook page shared the "iconic clapperboard" picture (above) that traditionally marks the start of production, featuring stars Laura Main (Shelagh), Stephen McGann (Patrick), April Rae Hoang (May) and Alice Brown (Angela).

The actors are huddled together, with the two youngsters holding the clapperboard that has "Call the Midwife 14" written across it, while a lit-up Christmas tree behind them confirms precisely what episode they're currently working on.

A spokesperson for the show writes: "We begin our filming season in Christmas 1969, before we move on to the New Year, and our new series 14 episodes.

"This yuletide marks a poignant turning point – as it's the last time we'll be filming in the swinging sixties! Next stop: the supersonic seventies!"

Writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas added: "After all these years, I still get butterflies every time I see the first clapperboard picture from the set.

"Series 14 is set in 1970, launching us into an exciting new decade. We can’t wait to bring you another season full of touching, exciting, emotional stories from Nonnatus House."

The previous run of Call the Midwife focused heavily on the fraught relationship between newlyweds Trixie (Helen George) and Matthew (Olly Rix), with the two poised for a fresh start in New York City, where the latter hopes to rebuild his fortune.

It has been reported that George is not leaving the show, however, meaning Trixie will likely find herself back in London at some point in season 14. The show is confirmed to be staying on the air until at least 2026.

