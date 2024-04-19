That tallies with earlier quotes from star Georgie Glen (Miss Higgins), who previously told RadioTimes.com that filming would begin at the end of April.

"To know we're all going to reunite again, it's lovely," she explained at the time. "And there were a few cliffhangers at the end of the episode, various other storylines, and who knows where they're going to go."

Of course, one of the storylines at the end of last season saw Trixie deciding to follow Matthew to New York, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out given we know she will still be starring in the next run.

Meanwhile, we can also expect the return of a number of other regular faces, including Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner, Laura Main as Shelagh Turner and Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne among many others.

New seasons of Call the Midwife typically air at the beginning of each year – starting with the traditional Christmas special, of course – and it seems likely that this will be the case once again for season 14.

Trixie Franklin (Helen George), Nancy Corrigan (Megan Cusak), Rosalind Clifford (Natalie Quarry) and Joyce Highland (Renee Bailey) in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Andrea Southam

The beloved period drama was renewed for both season 14 and 15 in February last year, meaning we can expect to see it continue on BBC One until 2026 at the earliest, with the series showing no signs of dwindling in popularity.

At the time of that double renewal, creator Heidi Thomas said: "Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it's our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most.

"We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I'm thrilled that we're all heading into the 1970's together."

