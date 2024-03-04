But Glen did go on to say that Call the Midwife is "not a fairy story".

"It's real life, and things happen in real life," she added. "It's not beyond reasonable doubt that someone who appears to have plenty of funds [could hit a rough patch].

"You don't know who's swimming commando until the tide goes out. So it's these unexpected things that make the show real."

More like this

Trixie (Helen George) in Call the Midwife. BBC

In the season finale, Matthew had already flown out to New York to pursue a business opportunity, leaving his wife behind. But after extensive deliberation, she decided to join him – although it remains to be seen if she'll change her mind.

"They're dealing with a huge challenge and who knows how that will pan out," said Glen. "There aren't happy endings that you can ever take for granted. They may overcome it, they may not."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And it wasn't just Trixie and Matthew's arc which developed in an "unexpected" way. We also learned that Miss Higgins has a son, who she gave birth to when she lived in India.

"Apprehension, that was my first feeling," said Glen of initially finding out what was in store for her character. "Because nothing like this had been asked of me in the series before.

"And it matters so much to me that it is believable and that the audience are carried along with it as well. The responsibility is huge, so you have to dig deep."

Read more:

She added: "And I still, in a funny way, carry a bit of it in me. When the series ended, I came away still with it all inside me, and it hasn't left. I think it will live with me as an actor.

"I've never had a storyline that's actually not left me, and maybe it will go, when I don't play Miss Higgins anymore, but it's certainly there."

All 13 seasons of Call the Midwife are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Drama hub for more news and features.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.