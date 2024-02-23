In an exclusive clip to RadioTimes.com, the midwives are preparing for a talk when Matthew comes out of Nonnatus House to see a man looking closely at his car. He walks over confused, asking if he can help and asserting that it's his car.

"Well, according to this, it belongs to Alyward Estates and they want it back," the mystery man says plainly. He states he's a bailiff and hands over something for Matthew to sign.

But Matthew quickly realises that the nurses are all staring, likely overhearing the tense conversation. "I'm not prepared to discuss this in the middle of the street," he tries to say in a lowered tone, but the bailiff says that he can discuss it at the police station if he wants.

Shelagh (Laura Main) tries to usher some of the nurses along and away from the drama when Trixie comes out of Nonnatus House to ask Matthew what's happening. He signs the sheet of paper and is asked to hand over the keys, admitting to his wife that he doesn't know what to say.

Will Matthew be able to get through this spate of bad luck recently? Well, with his car taken away from him in a rather embarrassing public fashion, there's no telling what could be next for the character and his future with Trixie.

The pair have been struggling recently, with fans speculating whether Matthew's story could reach a darker end, especially knowing that actor Olly Rix is set to depart the series. But RadioTimes.com did report that the door would be left open for his possible return in the future.

As for what else fans can expect in this week's episode, the synopsis for the seventh instalment reads: "It’s October 1969, and Rosalind and Joyce are thrilled to receive their red cardigans. Sister Julienne presents Joyce with the Violet Albany Prize, which is given to the east London midwife who qualifies with the highest marks in her exams.

"Shelagh has arranged for everyone to have their photograph taken for the Gazette outside Nonnatus House. Elsewhere, Joyce oversees the care of Gerri Godfrey, a single mother who is pregnant with her second child. When Joyce receives an unexpected visitor from her past, she must put all distractions aside to focus on her patient.

"Matthew and Trixie struggle with their change in fortune, and Trixie’s lack of sleep prompts her to seek help from Dr Turner. As Matthew vows to overcome their financial troubles, he is offered a lifeline from an old colleague."

It continues: "Nurse Crane and Rosalind give a talk about menstruation and contraception at Kingsley Toy Factory. The all-female workforce is rowdy and give 16-year-old Alison Casey a hard time. Rosalind understands Alison is concealing a pregnancy and suspects something is wrong when she becomes distressed during an examination.

"Elsewhere, Fred plans on using turnips for Halloween lanterns but orders far too many. When they are accidentally unloaded outside Violet’s shop, Violet demands Fred moves them at once. As Fred seeks Cyril’s help, Miss Higgins and Nurse Crane have an idea on how to put the turnips to use."

