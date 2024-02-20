Viewers are of course aware that Matthew's business has been having cash flow problems, unbeknownst to Trixie – but things could soon come to a head for the characters.

Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix) and Trixie Aylward (Helen George). BBC/ Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

Helen George and Olly Rix previously revealed there would be some marital struggles ahead for their characters, with the full extent of their issues yet to be shown.

Speaking of the new storyline ahead of the season's premiere, George said: "It was fascinating and a complete surprise [that they're having financial troubles].

"Heidi [Thomas, creator] wrote these incredible storylines about how they can carry on in their relationship, or can't, because [Trixie] thinks she's marrying something completely different and she enjoys the title of Lady Aylward.

"She enjoys the shutting down of department stores so she can just on a whim go and shop. She loves that part of it."

Helen George as Trixie Aylward in Call the Midwife. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney

"He enjoys giving that to her, as well," Rix added about his character. "As a man of that time, it's really punishing for him to not be able to just freely give, and have to privately and quietly deal with that.

"And what you see happen in series 13, particularly towards the end, is that they communicate a lot but the comprehension totally breaks down."

In the previous episode, Matthew found out the debt he inherited from his father had accumulated to a figure well in excess of £250,000.

After the board revealed the extent of the company's troubles, Matthew was struck from the board, with his salary stopped, and while Trixie supported her husband, she was shocked to find out that Nonnatus House could be at risk.

In season 12, Matthew saved the house and bought the property from the council but Trixie has now found out her husband did not sign the deeds over to the order's name, which could lead to a disaster for the midwives and sisters of Nonnatus House.

