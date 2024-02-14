Andrea Riseborough: Alice & Jack’s relationship is “catastrophic in many ways”
Riseborough spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about the new Channel 4 show.
Channel 4 drama Alice & Jack follows a relationship over 16 years, as two people meet, fall in love and then drift apart, before coming into and out of each other's lives repeatedly.
The series stars Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson, both of whom spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com about the series for a Big RT Interview.
During this interview, Riseborough explained what drew her to star in the series, saying that it was the combination of the team behind it and the "extraordinary characters" are the fore.
She said: "Both Alice and Jack are quite extraordinary characters, and very human – flawed, well-meaning, but their relationship is catastrophic in so many ways, and hopeful and full of joy in so many others."
Riseborough continued: "And so the pairing of Vic [Victor Levin, writer] and Juho [Kuosmanen, director] and Hong [Khaou, director], it gave us this really interesting combination of mainstream television and independent cinema.
More like this
Read more:
- One Day stars defend "shocking" twist: "I think it's necessary"
- Ewan McGregor in first look at A Gentleman in Moscow adaptation
"And I think the thing that was then created and the feeling as we were making, it was very unique. It's an unusual piece of episodic work, the environment felt quite new."
As well as Gleeson and Riseborough, the show also stars Aisling Bea as Lynn, a woman Jack starts a relationship with after breaking up with Alice, and Aimee Lou Wood and Sunil Patel, who play Alice and Jack's respective co-workers, Maya and Paul.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The official synopsis for the series reads: "When Alice (Andrea Riseborough) and Jack (Domhnall Gleeson) first meet, they’re bound by a connection so powerful it seems nothing can break it, but will their path lead them to a place of happiness and togetherness? Or will life and their own emotional complexities get in the way?
"Honest, intimate and surprisingly funny, the series shows love in all its unexpected, technicolour, kaleidoscopic beauty."
What to watch on TV this week: 5th - 11th February
Alice & Jack will start airing on Channel 4 from Wednesday 14th February at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.