During this interview, Riseborough explained what drew her to star in the series, saying that it was the combination of the team behind it and the "extraordinary characters" are the fore.

She said: "Both Alice and Jack are quite extraordinary characters, and very human – flawed, well-meaning, but their relationship is catastrophic in so many ways, and hopeful and full of joy in so many others."

Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson in Alice & Jack. Channel 4

Riseborough continued: "And so the pairing of Vic [Victor Levin, writer] and Juho [Kuosmanen, director] and Hong [Khaou, director], it gave us this really interesting combination of mainstream television and independent cinema.

More like this

Read more:

"And I think the thing that was then created and the feeling as we were making, it was very unique. It's an unusual piece of episodic work, the environment felt quite new."

As well as Gleeson and Riseborough, the show also stars Aisling Bea as Lynn, a woman Jack starts a relationship with after breaking up with Alice, and Aimee Lou Wood and Sunil Patel, who play Alice and Jack's respective co-workers, Maya and Paul.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The official synopsis for the series reads: "When Alice (Andrea Riseborough) and Jack (Domhnall Gleeson) first meet, they’re bound by a connection so powerful it seems nothing can break it, but will their path lead them to a place of happiness and togetherness? Or will life and their own emotional complexities get in the way?

"Honest, intimate and surprisingly funny, the series shows love in all its unexpected, technicolour, kaleidoscopic beauty."

What to watch on TV this week: 5th - 11th February

Alice & Jack will start airing on Channel 4 from Wednesday 14th February at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.