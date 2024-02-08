Having been spared execution, Rostov is banished to an attic room in the Hotel Metropol, threatened with death if he dares to step foot outside again.

Based on Amor Towles's best-selling novel of the same name, A Gentleman in Moscow will debut on Friday 29th March in the UK, US, Canada and Australia on the streamer.

Ewan McGregor as Count Rostov in A Gentleman in Moscow. Ben Blackall/Paramount+ With Showtime

The first look images show an array of scenes from the series and a look at some of the other characters, including Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ahsoka) as glamorous, self-made film actress Anna Urbanova, Alexa Goodall (Lockwood and Co) as the Count's unlikely young friend Nina, Fehinti Balogun (Dune) as Mishka, the Count's best friend from university, and Johnny Harris (Without Sin) as conflicted secret police officer Osip.

Ewan McGregor as Count Rostov and Fehinti Balogun as Mishka in A Gentleman in Moscow. Ben Blackall/Paramount+ With Showtime

As the series continues, years pass and "some of the most tumultuous decades in Russian history" take place, according to a synopsis.

While confined within the walls of the hotel, Rostov discovers the true value of friendship, family and love.

Additional cast members include Leah Harvey (Foundation), Paul Ready (Motherland), John Heffernan (Becoming Elizabeth), Lyès Salem (Coupez), Björn Hlynur Haraldsson (The Witcher), Dee Ahluwalia (Sex Education) and Anastasia Hille (I Hate Suzie Too).

A Gentleman in Moscow will debut on Friday 29th March on Paramount+.

