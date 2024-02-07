The 40-second trailer shows the Driscoll family flee their hometown as they escape the country they've called home and risk it all, not knowing what the future may hold for them.

The trailer features a vast array of actors who all star in the series, including Sheen (Good Omens) as Denny Driscoll, Callum Scott Howells (It's A Sin) as Owen Driscoll and Steffan Rhodri (Men Up) as Geoff Driscoll.

Other cast members include Mali Harries (Y Ditectif), Sophie Melville (The Pact), Maja Laskowska (Life and Death in the Warehouse), Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers) and Tom Cullen (The Gold).

More like this

As well as the trailer, the BBC has announced its premiere date - and viewers won't have long to wait!

The Way will be released in full on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday 19th February, and will air on BBC One at 9pm, with episodes airing weekly.

Callum Scott Howells. BBC

The show has been described as "ambitious, powerful and surprising".

The synopsis reads: "Fleeing unrest, the Driscolls are forced to escape the country they’ve always called home and the certainties of their old lives. Will they be overwhelmed by their memories of the past, or will they lay their ghosts to rest and take the risk of an unknown future?

"With wit and powerful emotion, The Way taps into the chaos of today’s world through the fictional story of an ordinary family caught up in an extraordinary chain of events."

What to watch on TV this week: 5th - 11th February

The Way will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday 19th February.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.