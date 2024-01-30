The Way: Release date speculation and news for Michael Sheen's BBC drama
The Welsh drama series has been created by Sheen James Graham and Adam Curtis.
New BBC drama The Way has plenty of buzz around it, not only because of the stacked cast including Steffan Rhodri, Luke Evans, Aneurin Barnard and Georgia Tennant, but also because of the incredible creative team.
The three-part series has been created by Michael Sheen, James Graham and documentarian Adam Curtis, with Sheen directing and Graham on writing duties.
The series follows one family as they flee their home town when it becomes the centre-point of a civil uprising, with the drama addressing a whole host of timely social issues.
But when will the series start airing on BBC One? Read on for everything you need to know about The Way.
When will The Way air on BBC One?
We don't yet know exactly when The Way will be released but, given that first-look images were released back in September, we'd certainly imagine that it will be arriving on our screens in the coming months.
We will update this page as soon as we have an official release date for the series on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
What is The Way about?
The official synopsis for the drama says that it "tells the story of an ordinary family caught up in an extraordinary chain of events that ripple out from their home town".
The synopsis continues: "Ambitious, powerful and surprising, The Way taps into the social and political chaos of today’s world by imagining a civil uprising which begins in a small industrial town.
"Fleeing unrest, The Driscolls are forced to escape the country they’ve always called home and the certainties of their old lives. Will they be overwhelmed by their memories of the past, or will they lay their ghosts to rest and take the risk of an unknown future?
"The Way is an emotional and darkly humorous story about what it means to be faced with impossible choices."
The Way cast – Steffan Rhodri and Callum Scott Howells star
The Way features an absolutely stacked cast, led by Steffan Rhodri (Gavin & Stacey), Mali Harries (The Archers), Sophie Melville (The Pact) and Callum Scott Howells (It's a Sin).
Other actors who make appearances in the series include director Michael Sheen (Best Interests), along with Luke Evans (Good Grief), Tom Cullen (The Gold), Danny Sapani (Halo), Mark Lewis Jones (Men Up), Erin Richards (The Crown), Aneurin Barnard (Doctor Who), Patrick Baladi (Breeders) and Georgia Tennant (Staged), amongst others.
Here's a full list of the cast for The Way:
- Steffan Rhodri as Geoff Driscoll
- Mali Harries as Dee Driscoll
- Sophie Melville as Thea Driscoll
- Callum Scott Howells as Owen Driscoll
- Michael Sheen as Denny Driscoll
- Maja Laskowska as Anna
- Luke Evans as Hogwood
- Tom Cullen as Jack Price
- Danny Sapani as TBC
- Mark Lewis Jones as TBC
- Paul Rhys as TBC
- Erin Richards as TBC
- Aneurin Barnard as TBC
- Catherine Ayers as TBC
- Patrick Baladi as TBC
- Georgia Tennant as TBC
- Jonathan Nefydd as TBC
- Matthew Aubrey as TBC
- Teilo James Le Masurier as Rhys Driscoll
Is there a trailer for The Way?
There isn't a trailer for The Way just yet, but we will update this page as soon as any new footage becomes available.
The Way will air on BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
