The series follows one family as they flee their home town when it becomes the centre-point of a civil uprising, with the drama addressing a whole host of timely social issues.

But when will the series start airing on BBC One? Read on for everything you need to know about The Way.

When will The Way air on BBC One?

Sophie Melville in The Way. BBC

We don't yet know exactly when The Way will be released but, given that first-look images were released back in September, we'd certainly imagine that it will be arriving on our screens in the coming months.

We will update this page as soon as we have an official release date for the series on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What is The Way about?

Callum Scott Howells in The Way. BBC

The official synopsis for the drama says that it "tells the story of an ordinary family caught up in an extraordinary chain of events that ripple out from their home town".

The synopsis continues: "Ambitious, powerful and surprising, The Way taps into the social and political chaos of today’s world by imagining a civil uprising which begins in a small industrial town.

"Fleeing unrest, The Driscolls are forced to escape the country they’ve always called home and the certainties of their old lives. Will they be overwhelmed by their memories of the past, or will they lay their ghosts to rest and take the risk of an unknown future?

"The Way is an emotional and darkly humorous story about what it means to be faced with impossible choices."

The Way cast – Steffan Rhodri and Callum Scott Howells star

The cast of The Way. BBC

The Way features an absolutely stacked cast, led by Steffan Rhodri (Gavin & Stacey), Mali Harries (The Archers), Sophie Melville (The Pact) and Callum Scott Howells (It's a Sin).

Other actors who make appearances in the series include director Michael Sheen (Best Interests), along with Luke Evans (Good Grief), Tom Cullen (The Gold), Danny Sapani (Halo), Mark Lewis Jones (Men Up), Erin Richards (The Crown), Aneurin Barnard (Doctor Who), Patrick Baladi (Breeders) and Georgia Tennant (Staged), amongst others.

Here's a full list of the cast for The Way:

Steffan Rhodri as Geoff Driscoll

Mali Harries as Dee Driscoll

Sophie Melville as Thea Driscoll

Callum Scott Howells as Owen Driscoll

Michael Sheen as Denny Driscoll

Maja Laskowska as Anna

Luke Evans as Hogwood

Tom Cullen as Jack Price

Danny Sapani as TBC

Mark Lewis Jones as TBC

Paul Rhys as TBC

Erin Richards as TBC

Aneurin Barnard as TBC

Catherine Ayers as TBC

Patrick Baladi as TBC

Georgia Tennant as TBC

Jonathan Nefydd as TBC

Matthew Aubrey as TBC

Teilo James Le Masurier as Rhys Driscoll

Is there a trailer for The Way?

There isn't a trailer for The Way just yet, but we will update this page as soon as any new footage becomes available.

The Way will air on BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

