You can watch it on Friday 29th December at 9pm on BBC One.

Men Up cast: Who stars?

The cast is as follows:

Iwan Rheon

Alexandra Roach

Steffan Rhodri

Lisa Palfrey

Phaldut Sharma

Alex Riley

Paul Rhys

Aneurin Barnard

Joanna Page

Mark Lewis Jones

Nathan Sussex

Dyfan Dwyfor

Katy Wix

Men Up plot: What's it about?

Quay Street Productions/Tom Jackson

The drama tells the true story of one of the very first medical trials for the drug that would go on to become Viagra, which took place in Morriston Hospital in Swansea, 1994.

"People hear the word impotence, and they wait for the punchline," said Barry. "But this story is about so much more."

Executive producer Rachel Evans added: "This little-known story deserves to be shouted from the rooftops and Matthew Barry's deft writing has brought a human, hilarious slice of Swansea in the '90s to life."

The film delves into the lives of five everyday men, examining why they decide to sign up to experiment, as well as exploring how those closest to them are impacted – and how the drug changed the world.

Men Up trailer: Can I watch it?

Yes, here's a taste of what to expect from the drama.

Men Up is on BBC One on Friday 29 December at 9pm. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

