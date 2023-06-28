The series sees Freeman and Haggard play parents Paul and Ally as they navigate the struggles of modern parenting, which in previous seasons has included Paul being punched by their teenage son Luke and Ally getting iced out by their daughter Ava.

Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard's Breeders is returning for a fourth season later this year, with Sky confirming it will be the comedy's last.

The fourth and final season will feature some major changes, both in the world of the show and behind the scenes, which are hinted at in the brand new key art revealed by Sky.

Breeders season 4 poster Sky

For one, Luke and Ava will be played by new actors. Wreck and Ladhood's Oscar Kennedy will be taking over as Luke, who is now 18 years old, while 16-year-0ld Ava will be played by newcomer Zoë Athena.

As well as the kids growing up, the key art also hints at a potential new addition to the family. One that looks like it will keep their hands full.

News that the series would return first broke in summer 2022, shortly after season 3 finished airing.

Chris Addison, one of the show's creators alongside Freeman and Simon Blackwell, tweeted about the renewal and promised more suffering for Paul and Daisy: "Oh yeah, baby! We get to make them suffer some more!"

