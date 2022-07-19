The series stars Freeman and Haggard as married couple Paul and Ally and follows them as they navigate the struggles of modern parenting.

Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard's parenting comedy Breeders has been officially renewed for a fourth season by Sky and FX, following the third season debuting in the UK earlier this week.

Season 3 saw the family still reeling after Paul was punched by his teenage son Luke, and Ally found herself increasingly estranged from Ava while also going through the early menopause.

Chris Addison (The Thick of It), one of the show's creators alongside Freeman and Simon Blackwell (Back), responded to the renewal on Twitter saying: "Oh yeah, baby! We get to make them suffer some more! The first three times we made them suffer are available for viewing on @Hulu in the States and @SkyComedy and @NOWTV in the UK."

Meanwhile Zai Bennett, Managing Director of Content at Sky UK, said of the renewal: "This uniquely honest and hilariously entertaining comedy about the pitfalls of parenting really strikes a chord with UK audiences. We’re in for a treat and thanks to Avalon and FX for continuing our partnership to see what’s next for the Worsley family."

The series also stars Alex Eastwood and Eve Prenelle as Paul and Ally's children Luke ad Ava, while Stella Gonet, Joanna Bacon, Alun Armstrong, Patrick Baladi and Tim Steed round out the cast.

On continuing the story beyond season 3, Freeman recently told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview: "I think we can stand a bit more! While still not becoming, you know, Luke and Ava being 45. Because they are still young – the characters are 11 and 13, so there’s still loads of growing up to do, actually."

Meanwhile Haggard added: "The great thing about this story is it’s a family and people get older and change, so there’s so many different stories to tell. I think there's definitely another chapter."

