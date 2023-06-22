Of course, one character who will once again be largely absent from the series is Samantha Jones – although it has been revealed that Kim Cattrall will be reprising her iconic role for a brief cameo at the end of the season.

The second season of Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That is now officially underway, with Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and co returning for another run.

That cameo is reported to be a phone call with Carrie, meaning she won't be reuniting with most of the main cast or meeting the characters who only joined for the sequel, such as Lisa Todd Wexley.

Recently, LTW star Nicole Ari Parker spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com, and we couldn't resist asking how she imagined an interaction between her character and Samantha might go if they did actually get the chance to meet.

“I love this question," she responded. "I think they would definitely have a fashion moment together."

‌She added: “‘I like what you're wearing’ and ‘I like what you're wearing.’ I think they would enjoy each other's clothing very much.”

During the interview, Parker also claimed that Carrie and her old flame Aidan were now "ready" to be together again and teased that her own character's season 2 journey would be "remarkable."

She explained: "What they've managed to do is take a character like LTW, and just take her there and then, by the end of the season, she's very human and very real, and as an actor, I just love to do that.”

And Just Like That... season 2 will air on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK from Thursday 22nd June 2023 and on Max in the US

