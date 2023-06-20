One of the most controversial aspects of the sequel series was the splitting up of Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and her long-time husband Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) as she explored her sexuality with non-binary comedian Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez).

Actress Nicole Ari Parker has addressed the controversy surrounding Che and Miranda's romance in And Just Like That .

The pair's relationship continues in the second run, as Miranda moved to Los Angeles with Che - who is pursuing professional opportunities there.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, actress Nicole Ari Parker, who plays Lisa Todd Wexley in the Sex and the City sequel series, discussed the fan reaction to the controversial Che and Miranda pairing.

Parker commented: "Well, you know, strong, negative fan reactions to me are just as important as positive ones. It means they're watching, and I think that that is exactly what happens when people you love and that you love together break up. It upsets the whole family, and this is a Sex and the City family and they have a right to be mad.

"But I think that they're going to tune in and learn something and not just be one dimensional in their perspective, they're going to see what it what it takes to be in these kinds of relationships and take something away, hopefully, that opens their heart."

The new season of And Just Like That will also see protagonist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) deal with a romantic reunion with her classic love interest Aidan Shaw (John Corbett).

Che and Miranda in And Just Like That season 2 HBO

The pair were a couple in the third and fourth seasons of the classic run, with Aidan also returning to reunite with Carrie in the sixth season and the second of the franchise's cinematic outings.

Elsewhere, Charlotte continues to face changes in her household as her kids grow up, while Miranda also grapples with how her life changes are affecting her son Brady (Niall Cunningham).

And Just Like That... season 2 will air on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK from Monday 22nd June 2023 and on Max in the US

