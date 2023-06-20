The pair's on-off relationship navigated rocky waters throughout the original series, facing infidelity – when she had an affair with none other than her other big love, Big (Chris Noth) – and multiple break-ups.

The second of Sex and the City protagonist Carrie Bradshaw's big loves, Aidan Shaw, never did have it easy.

Ultimately, Aidan (John Corbett) settled down, married and had a baby with someone else, while our leading lady (Sarah Jessica Parker) finally got "Carried away" into her happy ending with husband John James Preston. That is, until he suffered a heart attack and died at the beginning of the reboot And Just Like That.

As Carrie continues to move forward into this new chapter of her life, one without the man she thought she'd be with forever, in the second season, we know former flame Aidan is set to make a reappearance.

In fact, it looks like romance is definitely on the cards (again), as the trailers and first-look images show the pair kissing on the stoop of Carrie's famous brownstone.

We spoke exclusively to And Just Like That's Nicole Ari Parker, who plays Lisa Todd Wexley, about the reunion – and it sounds like this could be The One.

"I’m just happy that she's finding love again," said Parker. "I like the idea of revisiting an old love in your new phase of your life."

She added: "I think sometimes people break up because they weren't ready and they get back together, because they are."

Here's hoping that after yet another epic emotional hurdle, Carrie finds herself where she wants to be – whether that be happily settled with Aidan or somewhere else...

Additional reporting by Lewis Knight.

And Just Like That... season 2 will air on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK from Monday 22nd June 2023 and on Max in the US – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

