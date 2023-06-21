Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com ahead of the new season, the actress sat down to chat all things Lisa Todd Wexley and what fans can expect going into season 2 .

It's only a matter of days until And Just Like That season 2 lands on our screens and with a rekindled romance and a Kim Cattrall cameo to look forward to, series star Nicole Ari Parker has also teased her own character's unlikely journey to come.

When asked about her character's journey in this forthcoming season, Parker admitted: “I think when we meet her like last season and this season, she's a woman who has it all right out the gate – the husband, the kids, the job, the career, the friendships and the fashion times 10."

She continued: "But I think that what happens in this season, which is remarkable – because you have a very specific format for the show, the production itself has its own tone, you know, it's historically, all of this information in just this short time – and what they've managed to do is take a character like LTW, and just take her there and then by the end of the season, she's very human and very real, and as an actor, I just love to do that.”

The first season of the Sex and the City series reboot introduced us to new friends of the leading ladies - one of them of course being Lisa Todd Wexley, who we've so far seen as a friend of Charlotte's, but who we can look forward to seeing more of in the core group also.

Revealing more about Wexley's connections spreading beyond Charlotte to the other women in the series, Parker said: “I think it's very organic, the way they're making us flow together.

"I'm Charlotte's friend. But I work with Karen [Pittman], you know, Karen's character Nya, and then we're all friends. So we get invited to each other's events. So it's very realistic, even in its fantastical universe. Everybody comes together organically and it's a joy.”

Nicole Ari Parker, Ellie Reine, Christopher Jackson in And Just Like That. Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Another mainstay of And Just Like That is obviously the fashion, and fans of the series were quick to welcome in Wexley's wardrobe last season. So, can we expect more from her fabulous wardrobe?

According to Parker, "It's all drama", so it's safe to say we can't wait to see the outfits in store. She commented: "[Costume designer] Molly Rogers has given me the top, top, top items in the world to wear and nothing changes all the way to the last episode. I’m in full gear and picking up her kids from school like that.

"You know what, I think taking a woman who is consistent like that - a woman we might know, a fancy friend of our aunt's or something, or in your work space - she's still vulnerable to all the same things that everyone is and that's what's so nice to see.”

