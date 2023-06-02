Taking to Instagram , Cattrall reposted an image from Variety that announced the shock character return news. She reposted it with the caption: "Happy Pride".

Following the surprise news of Kim Cattrall returning to her iconic Sex and the City role as Samantha Jones in And Just Like That , the actress herself has reacted to the announcement.

News of Cattrall's return has delighted fans, with many taking to the comments of her Instagram post to voice their excitement. Fan comments have ranged from "Thank you for your service" to "It wasn't the same without you", all amidst a plethora of heart emojis. Well, it certainly seems as though Cattrall is kicking off Pride Month with the best of intentions, delighting fans with the news of her return.

As for what Cattrall's role will be in the new season of the Sex and the City prequel, Cattrall will only be appearing in one scene having a phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

According to sources, Cattrall shot her dialogue on 22nd March in New York City, without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series or with And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King. After a public fallout with Parker and the decision to step away from her character, Cattrall was not approached by showrunner King or by Parker to reprise her role in And Just Like That.

In 2016, Cattrall had said she would no longer be playing Samantha after reading the script for a proposed third Sex and the City film. Speaking to Variety in 2022, she said: “I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film. That didn’t happen.”

But she's set to return once more after her character's move to London meant that Carrie engaged with Samantha over text in season 1 and in the finale, the two made a plan to see each other in order to reconcile.

It has been stated that Cattrall’s appearance as Samantha will not be a continuation of the character for now, but famed Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field, who hasn't been working on And Just Like That, has reportedly dressed Cattrall for her scene.

The official "And Just Like That..." Twitter account also posted about the news on Wednesday (31st May), saying: "Secret's out!!"

Returning for season 2 are the leading ladies: Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes. Other returning cast members also include Anthony Marentino (Mario Cantone), who is now divorced and single after Stanford left him to move to Japan, Sara Ramirez, who also returns as comedian and podcast host Che Diaz, and John Corbett's Aidan Shaw.

According to ET Online, "Corbett is set for a substantial, multi-episode arc on the second season... reprising his role as the likeable furniture maker."

And Just Like That... season 2 will air on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK from Monday 22nd June 2023 and on Max in the US – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

