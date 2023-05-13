It was a thrill to reunite with some (not all) of our favourite Sex and the City characters after many years when season 1 landed in late 2021, but some storylines and creative decisions divided popular opinion.

The second season of And Just Like That is set to arrive on our screens next month and, as glad as we all are, some fans can't help but feel some slight trepidation.

In particular, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) leaving husband Steve (David Eigenberg) and hitching her wagon to comedian Che Diaz's (Sara Ramirez) instead caused what can only be described as a Twitter storm.

Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz talks with Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes in And Just Like That Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

And, of course, there was the shock death of Carrie's (Sarah Jessica Parker) Big love, John James Preston (Chris Noth), who's indulgent lifestyle of cigars, expensive wine and steak we can only assume caught up with him when he suffered a fatal heart attack after a particularly energetic session with Allegra on his Peloton.

Nonetheless, despite the yo-yoing of fury and delight from fans as the season progressed, series creator Michael Patrick King has no regrets.

"It means we didn't do the same thing," he says. "If we had tried to do Sex and the City now without any of the changes we made, it wouldn't have been current in my mind. It wouldn't have been anything to argue about. There wouldn't have been a change to debate."

However, the And Just Like That showrunner told EW season 2 is a "reaction" to the first season – though he was careful to specify that doesn't mean a direct reaction to specific criticism of one storyline or another.

"A lot of season 2 is an address to the reaction to season 1 in my thought process. 'Oh, it's dark. Oh really? That's necessary because the opposite of dark is light, so this [season] is light. And if that was winter, this is spring,'" he said.

"I didn't see one tweet and go, 'Oh my God, I've got to change everything,'" he added. "It's a zeitgeist feeling."

King also promised fans the new season will see more sex – and more city, with a veritable feast of restaurants in store as Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and (hopefully) more of their new friends soak up everything NYC has to offer in this next chapter of their lives.

Plus we have the return of Aidan (John Corbett) to look forward to...

