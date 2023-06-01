Variety and the New York Post first reported that Cattrall would be returning for the show's season 2 finale, appearing in one scene having a phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

Following reports, it has now been officially confirmed that Kim Cattrall will be returning to her role as Samantha Jones in Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That .

The news was then confirmed by the series' official Twitter page, which re-tweeted the news alongside the comment: "Secret's out!!"

Cattrall had previously announced she would no longer be playing Samantha after reading a script for a proposed third Sex and the City film, which she felt didn't give all of the characters "some kind of event to warrant a third film".

After a public fallout with Parker, Cattrall was not approached by showrunner Michael Patrick King or by Parker to reprise her role in And Just Like That, and Variety has reported that she shot her scenes for the season 2 finale without seeing or speaking with King or the stars of the series.

When the first season of And Just Like That debuted, it provoked mixed reactions from fans, with some taking issue with the direction of Miranda's love life and the shocking death of Mr Big.

King has said that season 2 will address those reactions, although clarified that it won't be a complete change of course.

He said: "A lot of season 2 is an address to the reaction to season 1 in my thought process. 'Oh, it's dark. Oh really? That's necessary because the opposite of dark is light, so this [season] is light. And if that was winter, this is spring,'" he said.

"I didn't see one tweet and go, 'Oh my God, I've got to change everything'. It's a zeitgeist feeling."

And Just Like That... season 2 will air on Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK from Monday 22nd June 2023 and on Max in the US – find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

