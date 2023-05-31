The Ted Lasso finale has arrived, closing out the three season arc which was promised by the show's creators and giving us an emotional ending.

The final episode saw Richmond win their final match, beating Rupert's West Ham, but ultimately coming second in the league to a triumphant Man City.

It also saw plenty of change ups for the team, as Ted went home to be with his son, Beard stayed and married Jane (at Stone Henge!), Roy became Richmond's manager and Rebecca sold off a 49 per cent stake in the club to the fans.

However, perhaps the biggest moment for fans looking for hints towards the show's future came from Trent Crimm, who all season had been writing a book about the club and Ted's management.

After giving Ted and Beard copies to peruse, Ted gave his back with the message - "Great job Trent, I loved it!! One small suggestion... I'd change the title. It's not about me. It never was. Ted". Trent then changed the title to The Richmond Way.

This is perhaps our clearest tease yet that, should the show continue in some form, it will no longer be called Ted Lasso, with Ted no longer at the club, but will in fact be called something else - perhaps The Richmond Way or simply Richmond AFC.

Elsewhere in the episode, Nate returned to the club and finally apologised to Ted for his actions in season 2, and Keeley didn't get back together with either Roy or Jamie, but she did propose starting up a Richmond Women's team to Rebecca (which could of course form its own spin-off).

Colin finally got to kiss his boyfriend at the end of a match, Jamie seemingly started to mend his relationship with his father, and Rebecca once again came face to face with the Dutch stranger she met on an Amsterdam house boat.

It was an emotional climax, and it could very well be the final time that we ever catch up with Roy, Beard, Nate, Rebecca and the rest of the team. However, we certainly wouldn't put money on it.

Nick Mohammed, Brendan Hunt, Billy Harris and more have all suggested that there could be more in store - it just seems likely that Jason Sudeikis's Ted won't be a part of it.

