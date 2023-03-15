The series gives viewers a taste of quaint London backstreets as well as the pubs, parks and, of course, football stadiums, but fans may be wondering just which locations the show used for filming.

Fans of Ted Lasso will be familiar with its west London setting by now, as we follow the titular, former American Football coach as he arrives in the UK to manage fictional football team Richmond AFC.

It's well known that the American cast such as Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt spent time living in London during the shoot, but just where in the capital was everything filmed?

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations used in Ted Lasso.

Where is Ted Lasso set?

Jason Sudeikis as Ted and Sarah Niles as Sharon in Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

Ted Lasso is set primarily in and around Richmond in west London, with Ted coaching the area's fictional football team AFC Richmond.

The show does of course see Ted and the team travel to other areas around the country as they go to away games, including notable excursions to Manchester and Liverpool.

Where are the Ted Lasso exterior scenes shot?

Brett Goldstein as Roy and Juno Temple as Keeley in Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

Most of the shots set in and around Richmond were filmed exactly there, in Richmond, meaning locals or those who know the area will likely have spotted some recognisable areas and landmarks. One of these is Paved Court, which is used as the street on which Ted lives.

Scenes set at The Crown and Anchor pub, which is run by Mae and which is frequented by Ted, Beard and regulars Baz, Paul and Jeremy, are filmed at The Prince's Head pub, which can be found on The Green in Richmond.

Other locations used for outdoor scenes have included Richmond Green, Twickenham Rowing Club and, in season 1, Tower Bridge.

Meanwhile most of the show's interior scenes have been shot at West London Film Studios, which can be found near Hayes and have previously been used for filming series and movies such as Peep Show, Bridget Jones's Baby and The Imitation Game. The charity gala scenes in season 1 episode 4 were shot at Rivoli Ballroom.

Where are the Ted Lasso stadium scenes shot?

Jason Sudeikis as Ted and Brendan Hunt as Coach Beard in Ted Lasso. Apple TV+

There are a number of different real-life football stadiums and grounds which have been used for filming across the series's run so far.

One of the most-used filming locations is the SkyEx Community Stadium near Hayes, which is the home of non-league club Hayes & Yeading United FC, but in the show doubles as Richmond's training ground.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile, scenes set at Richmond's home stadium are filmed at the home of Crystal Palace, Selhurst Park stadium, which can be found in Croydon.

Other stadiums used for filming throughout the series include Craven Cottage stadium, the home of Fulham FC, which in season 1 doubled for Everton's Goodison Park Stadium, and Wembley stadium, at which the season 2 FA cup semi-final against Man City took place.

More like this

Ted Lasso seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Apple TV+ and season 3 is arriving Wednesday 15th March — you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.