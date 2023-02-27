The trailer, which is soundtracked to The Rolling Stones' You Can't Always Get What You Want gives us a new look at all the cast back in their roles, with both wins and losses on the cards for Richmond in the new season.

A brand-new full-length trailer has been released for Ted Lasso season 3, teasing another wholesome season full of hope, friendship and football.

Meanwhile, the trailer also teases an upcoming showdown between Ted and Nate, after the latter betrayed his old mentor by leaking a story about his panic attack to Trent Crimm at The Independent, and subsequently left to manage West Ham.

The trailer ends with Roy shouting "great job!" at one of the players, with Beard pretending to faint in shock. You can watch the full trailer right here now.

The official synopsis for the new season says: "In the 12-episode third season of Ted Lasso, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions widely peg them as last in the Premier League and Nate (Nick Mohammed), now hailed as the 'wonder kid', has gone to work for Rupert (Anthony Head) at West Ham United."

The synopsis continues: "In the wake of Nate’s contentious departure from Richmond, Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) steps up as assistant coach, alongside Beard (Brendan Hunt).

"Meanwhile, while Ted (Jason Sudeikis) deals with pressures at work, he continues to wrestle with his own personal issues back home, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is focused on defeating Rupert, and Keeley (Juno Temple) navigates being the boss of her own PR agency

"Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso is set to give it their best shot anyway."

This is likely to be the final season of Ted Lasso, with the show's creators Jason Sudeikis (who also plays Ted), Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt (who also plays Beard) and Joe Kelly all having stated that a three-season arc has always been planned.

In June 2022, Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent and is also one of the show's writers, re-affirmed this plan, with 72.1 per cent of fans in a RadioTimes.com poll saying it was a good idea for the series to end and go out on a high.

Speaking with RadioTimes.com about his new series Shrinking, which is currently also streaming on Apple TV+, Goldstein previously said that while the two shows are very different, what they both "have in common is a sense of hope, in that out of the darkness there is always light".

Ted Lasso seasons 1-2 are streaming now on Apple TV+ and season 3 is arriving 15th March 2023 - you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

