Will there be a third season of Staged? Everything we know so far

David Tennant and Michael Sheen’s return to screens for Staged season two was met with an abundance of appreciation for fans of the BBC lockdown comedy.

Created by Simon Evans, the second series adopted a meta approach, building on the characters the first set out and sending up its stars even more.

The Staged celebrity cameos also upped the ante, with everyone from Michael Palin to Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Cate Blanchett making an appearance.

In am exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Evans opened up on the possibility of a third season and even gave us an idea of what it might have to feature in order to continue to better the previous series.

But will there be a Staged season three? We’ve got everything you need to know about the chances of it coming back for another instalment below.

Will there be a Staged season 3?

Staged hasn’t yet been renewed for a third season. However, in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, creator Simon Evans said he would love the opportunity to write again for Staged stars David Tennant and Michael Sheen, who lead the Staged cast.

“I mean, look, let’s be honest, if there was an opportunity to write again for David and Michael, I would do it in a heartbeat. They are absolutely gorgeous. They make [my writing] 200 per cent better just by showing up and reading it,” he said.

He added: “Yeah, of course, if there was the opportunity to do a special if the right idea came along, to make some more [Staged] if the context were right, then that would be lovely. But I’ve seen enough things try to outstay their welcome, so the last thing I would want to do is to damage what I’m really proud [of]… so I wouldn’t want to risk that.”

What is Staged about?

The lockdown comedy originally focussed on Sheen and Tennant playing exaggerated versions of themselves, and rehearsing a play over Zoom calls.

However, season two saw that premise upended (which you can read about in our four-star Staged season two review), as the two actors openly discuss Staged and reveal that it was all fiction. Keen to move on to ‘real’ acting work, they’re nonetheless frustrated when they learn that there’s going to be a US remake of Staged with a different cast.

A third season could go in multiple different directions, either starting with another fresh premise, or else continuing the plot-line in season two with the US Staged remake, and this time perhaps taking place during the latest UK lockdown.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, creator Simon Evans said he would also hope to “up the ante” for a theoretical third season.

“I think I would probably have to [include another twist]. I mean, I’ve relatively new to television and thrilled to be in these waters with these amazing people, but when I was working in theatre – and before that I was a magician – my whole area of passion is if you’ve got an audience, let’s play with them a little bit, let’s tease them and titillate them and let’s surprise them, wherever we possible can…”

He added: “Certainly if we were to do more Staged, it would probably have to up the ante again, because people will be expecting something now. So we’d have to surprise everybody.

“Whether or not there is one [a third season], I think I’d need a bit of time to work out what that [twist] could be.”

Staged cast

BBC

The cast for season two was once again led by Good Omens co-stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant alongside their respective partners, Anna Lundberg and Georgia Tennant, and series creator Simon Evans.

Season two also introduced Ben Schwartz as Tom, assistant to Michael’s US agent.

There have also been a number of notable Staged celebrity cameos, including Dame Judi Dench, Whoopi Goldberg, Sir Michael Palin, and Samuel L Jackson.

It’s likely that, should Staged get a third season, we can rely on Tennant and Sheen returning as the leads, as well as appearances from their partners, Evans and a host of famous faces dropping in for cameos.

Staged season two is available now on BBC iPlayer.