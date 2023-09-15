"Firstly, I very much doubt it will be addressed," he explained during an interview to promote his role in new film Bolan's Shoes.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I doubt - very much doubt - that anything will happen," he added. "It would be nice to find out whether Smithy and Nessa do get married, but I don't think we ever will find out."

That will undoubtedly come as something of a disappointment for fans who have been clamouring for another one-off episode ever since the previous special broke records to become the most-watched scripted TV programme of the 2010s.

The episode ended with Nessa (Ruth Jones) getting down on one knee to propose to her long-term on-and-off-again romantic partner Smithy (James Corden), but we never got to find out his response to being asked the question.

Read more:

Since then, various stars, including Steadman, Lamb and Joanna Page, have hinted that they would love the cast to get together for another reunion, with Lamb explaining: "It’s like getting the family together again, so absolutely yes to another one."

But last year James Corden said that the last few times he had spoken with co-creator Ruth Jones they hadn't "even mentioned it, really", although he added that "she’ll know when it’s right and together we’ll figure it out".

He continued: "If – if – that ever happens, but I do think it’s a big 'if', I don’t think it’s a 'when'."

You can read more from Mathew Horne in an upcoming Big RT Interview, which is out on Saturday 16th September.

Gavin & Stacey is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now and Bolan's Shoes is now showing in UK cinemas. Read more of our Comedy coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.