It's the crossover we didn't quite expect. but a number of years after the 2019 special of the beloved British sitcom was last seen on our screens, it looks as though one cast member is making a major career move.

Gavin and Stacey fans will be in for a hilarious shock in this week's new episode of The Voice Kids .

The new season of The Voice Kids kicks off this coming Saturday (1st July) and will see Neil the Baby, aka Oscar Hartland, take to the stage this weekend.

Hartland played the role of Nessa (Ruth Jones) and Smithy's (James Corden) son in the comedy series, as a newborn and then again as much older in the more recent 2019 Christmas special.

While many fans of Gavin & Stacey will just know him to be a small child, Hartland is of course much older now and, aged 14, will be taking to the stage in the popular kids version of the talent show.

Ruth Jones and James Corden in Gavin & Stacey. BBC

He will be performing his cover of Hero by the Foo Fighters in front of The Voice Kids coaches Ronan Keating, Will.i.am, Pixie Lott and Danny Jones.

But this isn't the kind of audition that will see the teen uncover his hidden musical talent for the first time, as he's actually the frontman of his own band, Redwood City.

Speaking to The Sun about the upcoming episode, Hartland said: “It was weird being on the studio stage without the band, but I thought I’d just do what I do with the boys and hopefully get a result out of it.

“I went into it wanting Danny to turn, or Ronan. But it was really something.”

Oscar Hartland performing on The Voice. ITV ITV/Lifted Entertainment

As for what happens, we'll have to tune in this weekend and see, but it's certainly bound to be a trip down memory lane for many Gavin & Stacey fans, who will likely not recognise the teen.

Talking about growing up as a baby icon from the show, Hartland also revealed: “I grew up just knowing I was Neil The Baby, but it was after the special that my life literally turned around.

“I went from a kid that was in a show when he was a baby to a kid in a TV show, even going into the supermarket was mad.”

The Voice Kids premieres this Saturday 1st July 2023 on ITV1 at 7.30pm.

