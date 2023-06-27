Season 21, which is set to air in 2024, will welcome businesswoman, entrepreneur and fashion designer Emma Grede and ex-professional footballer turned businessman Gary Neville.

It's not often that long-running entrepreneur show Dragons' Den gets a mainline shake-up, but it's now been confirmed that the upcoming season will welcome in two new guest Dragons.

They will join the regular line-up of Dragons, which includes Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett.

According to the BBC, Grede and Neville will join the Dragons "to shake things up and impart their unique business advice on those entering the Den".

Dragons' Den S20: Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, Steven Bartlett. BBC,Graeme Hunter/Caroline McDonald

Grede is a fashion business powerhouse, being the CEO and co-founder of denim company Good American, alongside Khloé Kardashian.

She is also a founding partner of Skims, the popular shapewear brand founded by Grede's husband Jens Grede and Kim Kardashian in 2019.

The 41-year-old is the co-founder of Safely alongside Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen, too - a brand which produces plant-powered safe cleaning products.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This isn't the first time Grede has appeared on a similar show, though, as she featured in season 13 and season 14 of the American spin-off of Dragons' Den, Shark Tank.

Grede was the first Black woman to appear as a Shark on the show and she continues to advocate for representation across all industries, also serving as chairwoman of The Fifteen Percent Pledge - which encourages US-based retailers to allot at least 15 percent of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville.

As for Neville, while many obviously know him to be the trophy-winning former football player of Manchester United, he is a successful businessman off the pitch too.

As well as partnering with Ryan Giggs to launch a hospitality company that would open football-themed restaurants and hotels, the pair redeveloped Manchester's former stock exchange building into boutique accommodation, Stock Exchange Hotel, which is now one of the top hotels in the city.

Neville has a business empire portfolio that spans property, hospitality, education, media and sport and, in 2019, he even opened up University Academy 92 - which offers "broader courses than traditional degrees" and aims to attract students who "otherwise might not go on to higher education".

It was also announced in January 2022 that his St Michael’s redevelopment project is one of the landmark property developments in Manchester City Centre.

Read more:

Speaking about joining the show, Grede said: "I’m no stranger to the boardroom. I’m surrounded by strong women, and I champion those who are independent and have an idea that I can help develop and grow.

More like this

"I watched Dragons’ Den growing up, and being able to come back to the UK as a Dragon to share my own experience with the budding entrepreneurs entering the Den is very exciting.

"I am looking for people who are passionate, not afraid to think big and know their product, and their audience."

Neville also said: "I am excited to join the Dragons, and to meet the entrepreneurs brave enough to face us in the Den. I hope my personal journey shows that you can take the experiences you’ve had in one part of your career and use them to do something entirely different and make it a success.

"Business is all about managing people and managing yourself and I’m looking forward to sharing my experience to help the entrepreneurs we’ll meet in the Den reach their potential."

Commissioning editor Sarah Clay added of the pair's addition to the series: "Dragons’ Den has gone from strength to strength. Creative renewal is key to keeping such long-running flagship shows at the top of their game.

"Our brilliant guest Dragons Emma and Gary bring a different type of fire to the Den and create a new dynamic we hope Dragons fans will thoroughly enjoy."

Dragons’ Den will be back on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2024. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.