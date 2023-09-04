First look at new drama The Way, starring Michael Sheen and Luke Evans
The drama comes from creators Sheen, James Graham and Adam Curtis.
Upcoming BBC drama The Way comes from creators James Graham, Michael Sheen and Adam Curtis, and we now have our first look at what to expect.
The three-part series was filmed in and around Port Talbot, and tells the story of an ordinary family caught up in an extraordinary chain of events that ripple out from their home town.
This evolves into a civil uprising, with the family, the Driscolls, forced to escape the country they’ve always called home, as well as the certainties of their old lives.
It has been directed by Sheen, who also stars in the show alongside Steffan Rhodri (Gavin and Stacey), Mali Harries (Keeping Faith), Sophie Melville (The Pact) and Callum Scott Howells (It's A Sin), all of whom are playing the Driscolls.
Meanwhile, Maja Laskowska (Baptiste) plays a young woman caught up in the family’s escape, and Luke Evans (Nine Perfect Strangers) stars as Hogwood, a mercenary in pursuit of the Driscolls.
The cast also includes Tom Cullen (The Gold), Danny Sapani (The Diplomat), Mark Lewis Jones (Outlander), Paul Rhys (A Discovery of Witches), Erin Richards (The Crown), Aneurin Barnard (1899), Catherine Ayers (The Light in the Hall), Patrick Baladi (Breeders), Georgia Tennant (Doctor Who), Jonathan Nefydd (Pobol y Cwm) and Matthew Aubrey (World on Fire).
The series has been called ambitious, powerful and surprising, as well as an emotional and darkly humorous story about what it means to be faced with impossible choices.
The first-look images give us glimpses of the cast in character, as well as a look at the uprising unfolding. The drama is expected to arrive on BBC One in 2024.
The Way will air on BBC One and iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
