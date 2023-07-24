Speaking exclusively to The Radio Times Podcast, Tennant revealed: "There are definitely more references - lots that I didn't even get. Every now and then, Michael would tap me on the shoulder and go, 'Have you seen what's in this set? It's a reference to a film!' And I'd be like, 'Ah, I don't know.' I've got weird contact lenses in and I can't really see very much so you're just going to have to help me out.

"There's things in every...some of them are quite explicit, some of them are very subtle, very subtle. But there's a lot of Easter eggs in Good Omens. I suppose things like that are there for an enthused fanbase, aren't they?

Read more:

"They don't get in the way of enjoying the show as a more casual viewer, they're there as sort of extra content, extra texture for those who wish to do a deep dive, and it may be that this show has some people that do want to do a deep dive. It's all there for you. That has been provided!"

He added: "It's humbling and exciting to be part of a show that means so much, that people get so excited about. It's great to be excited about a show that's fun and full of joy and it's a show about an angel and a demon finding common ground. It's a show about two polar opposites helping each other out, making life easier. If there's a message for this fractious moment..."

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The new season will pick up with our favourite angel and demon as they continue as free agents after cutting ties with Heaven and Hell. But not everything is that easy.

Good Omens season 2 is coming to Prime Video on Friday 28th July 2023. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.