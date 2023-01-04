The series is filmed in both English and Welsh and follows the story of journalist Cat Donato, originally from the same town as Ela Roberts, who has always been obsessed by her murder.

The Light in the Hall, also known as Y Golau, is a brand new drama coming to Channel 4 this January.

For Cat, it was personal because Ela had been a part of her circle of friends, but prior to her murder, Ela had been ostracised over a silly teenage squabble - a fact that Cat has tried her best to forget.

The six-part series is written and created by Regina Moriarty (Murdered by my Boyfriend) and directed by Andy Newbery (Keeping Faith) and Chris Forster (Hidden). As well as starring Killing Eve's Alexandra Roach as one of the series leads, the small cast is also made up of other familiar faces.

Read on to find out more about the cast of The Light in the Hall.

The Light in the Hall main cast

Alexandra Roach plays Cat Donato

Who is Cat Donato? Cat is a journalist who, now older, is still fixated on the events around her teenage friend's murder. With the news of Joe’s parole hearing and the prospect of his release, it prompts Cat to investigate and write the true events surrounding Ela's murder.

What else has Alexandra Roach been in? The Welsh actress has been in a number of notable television series, including Sanditon as Diana Parker and No Offence as DS Joy Freers. She has also starred in Killing Eve, Inside No. 9 and Black Mirror.

Iwan Rheon plays Joe Pritchard

Who is Joe Pritchard? Joe is a quiet, unassuming gardener who was arrested for Ela’s murder after her DNA was found at his caravan. Joe confessed to killing Ela but wouldn’t, or couldn’t, say why or what he did with her body.

His parole hearing and potential release brings the two women at the centre of this drama much turmoil, as well as highlighting burning questions they still have about Ela's murder.

What else has Iwan Rheon been in? Rheon is best-known for his roles as Simon Bellamy in Misfits, Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones and in recent Sky original Christmas film A Christmas Number One, alongside Freida Pinto.

Joanna Scanlan plays Sharon Roberts

Who is Sharon Roberts? Ela's mother and someone who has never stopped grieving the loss of her daughter. Still disturbed by her memories of that last day, Sharon needs resolution. With Joe's release imminent, Sharon sees it as a chance to confront the man who killed her child.

What else has Joanna Scanlan been in? Scanlan has starred in many beloved TV roles over the years in series like The Thick of It, Getting On, No Offence, Dracula and The Larkins. She most recently won a BAFTA for her leading role in 2020 film After Love.

The Light in the Hall additional characters

Siân Reese-Williams plays Caryl

There isn't currently any information on the role of Caryl, but we can assume that she will be part of the ongoing investigation into Ela's murder. Reese-Williams is best known for playing Gennie Walker in Emmerdale and Detective Cadi John in the three seasons of Hidden. She has also appeared in Silent Witness, Holby City and will star as DI Maya Lincoln in BBC One’s upcoming crime/horror series Wolf.

Aled Bidder plays Rhys

Channel 4 hasn't released much information about Bidder's character, but the actor has starred in many Welsh TV series such as Gwaith/Cartref, 35 Diwrnod (35 Days) and long-running soap Pobol Y Cwm (People of the Valley).

Annes Elwy plays Greta Roberts

Elwy makes up part of the strong cast for this upcoming drama, although details about her role have not been disclosed. Elwy is best known for her role as Beth Marsh in the 2017 BBC adaptation of Little Women. She has also starred in Craith/Hidden, Electric Dreams, Gwelld/The Feast and The Toll.

Hannah Daniel plays Izzy Vaughan

Similarly, Daniel's role in the upcoming drama has been kept under wraps, but viewers will be able to recognise the actor from her previous roles in Hinterland, Holby City, Keeping Faith and EastEnders.

The Light in the Hall airs on Channel 4 on Wednesday 4th January 2023 and will be available to watch on All4.

