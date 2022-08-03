Black Mirror star teases "premonition element" to season 6 episode

Though she was only confirmed for Netflix's sci-fi horror blender in July, Zazie Beetz has revealed she's already wrapped filming on her episode of the anthology series.

Black Mirror is returning to our screens after a three-year hiatus, with a longer episode run and a stellar cast lined up.

Beetz is best known for playing Van in Atlanta, but has also starred in Deadpool 2 and the recently released Bullet Train alongside Brad Pitt. During a chat with Deadline on the Bullet Train premier, Beetz confirmed she'd finished her Black Mirror stint, saying, “I just came off of shooting that, actually. I just shot that in June.”

She also teased a little bit about her character. “I wouldn’t say my character is having a lot of fun," she said. "But I think there’s a really great tongue-in-cheek dark element to it, premonition kind of element. The mirror reflecting back on us.”

Creator Charlie Brooker had previously told RadioTimes.com he wasn't sure audiences had "the stomach" for stories "about societies falling apart". But that was during the height of the pandemic and, judging by Beetz's comments, it sounds like Black Mirrors will be as dystopian as ever when it returns for season 6.

It is expected the new season will follow Black Mirror's usual format, in which each episode focuses on a different storyline, rather than a Bandersnatch approach.

Other names confirmed for season 6 include Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul, I May Destroy You's Paapa Essiedu, A Teacher's Kate Mara and The Fear Index's Josh Hartnett.

Black Mirror seasons 1-5 and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch are available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

