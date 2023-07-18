Will there be a World on Fire season 3?
The war drama's second season is now available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer. *Warning - contains spoilers for all six episodes*
While World on Fire may have only recently started airing its second season on BBC One, all six episodes are available on BBC iPlayer now, with some fans racing ahead to find out what happens to Harry, Robina and the rest of the show's characters.
The series tells the story of the Second World War from multiple international perspectives, with the second season featuring scenes in England, Germany, France and North Africa.
The new season saw some switch-ups in the cast, with the likes of Helen Hunt, Sean Bean and Arthur Darvill leaving the series and stars including Mark Bonnar and Gregg Sulkin joining as new characters.
But with the second season now available to stream in full, fans will likely be asking - will there be a third season, and if so, when are we likely to see it?
Read on for everything you need to know about World on Fire season 3.
Will there be a World on Fire season 3?
It's not yet been confirmed whether there will be a third season of World on Fire - but as the second season has only just debuted, this is not surprising. We're sure we'll get word from the BBC on the show's future in due course.
It certainly seems that the show's creator Peter Bowker has plans for further outings, as he told RadioTimes.com when the first season was airing that he had detailed plans for more seasons covering further years of the war.
"I know what happens over six series for the main characters," he said. "If you pitch a show, people will often ask, ‘What happens in series 4, episode 3? What happens to this character?’ You've got to know and not be English about it."
When would World on Fire season 3 be released?
If a third season of World on Fire is confirmed then one would hope that it would arrive on our screens sooner than the four years it took season 2 to arrive.
That seems likely, as the primary reason behind the delay between seasons 1 and 2 was the Covid pandemic. This means that hopefully we could see a third season as early as late 2024, or certainly by 2025.
We'll keep this page updated as and when we get any further information.
World on Fire cast - who could return for season 3?
While we would expect the majority of the central cast from World on Fire season 2 to be back for season 3, we have learned to expect the unexpected with this show.
There were a number of cast members who departed the series in between seasons 1 and 2, with two major characters, as played by Sean Bean and Arthur Darvill, being killed off-screen.
However, if we were betting then we would expect the likes of Lesley Manville, Jonah Hauer-King, Julia Brown, Zofia Wichłacz and Mark Bonnar all to be back in season 3.
One character we would not expect to return would be Stan Raddings, as played by Blake Harrison, as he was shot dead during the second season.
You can find a full list of the main cast for World on Fire season 2 here:
- Lesley Manville as Robina Chase
- Jonah Hauer-King as Harry Chase
- Julia Brown as Lois Bennett
- Zofia Wichłacz as Kasia Tomaszeski
- Parker Sawyers as Albert Fallou
- Eugenie Derouand as Henriette Guilbert
- Mark Bonnar as Sir James Danemere
- Gregg Sulkin as David
- Ahad Raza Mir as Rajib
- Miriam Schiweck as Marga
- Yrsa Daley-Ward as Connie Knight
- Eryk Biedunkiewicz as Jan Tomaszeski
Is there a trailer for World on Fire season 3?
There isn't a trailer available for World on Fire season 3 yet, but for now you can rewatch the season 2 trailer right here.
World on Fire season 2 continues airing at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday 23rd July 2023, while all episodes are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.
