The series, which is based on Liane Moriarty's 2018 novel of the same name, follows nine strangers who all visit a wellness resort called Tranquillum House, which is run by the enigmatic and mysterious Masha.

Nicole Kidman's star-studded series Nine Perfect Strangers may have first aired on Amazon Prime Video last year, but it's now coming to linear TV in the UK as it arrives on Channel 4.

Alongside Kidman, the cast also includes Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall and Bobby Cannavale. But who else is in the drama and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Nine Perfect Strangers.

Nicole Kidman plays Masha Dmitrichenko

Masha (Nicole Kidman) in Nine Perfect Strangers. Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Who is Masha Dmitrichenko? Masha is the director of the Tranquillum House wellness resort, who acts as the guests' spiritual guide.

Where have I seen Nicole Kidman before? Kidman is a prolific American and Australian actress known for starring in films such as The Hours, Moulin Rouge!, The Northman and Aquaman, amongst many others. She has also appeared in series such as Big Little Lies, Top of the Lake and The Undoing.

Melissa McCarthy plays Frances Welty

Frances (Melissa McCarthy) in Nine Perfect Strangers. Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Who is Frances Welty? Frances is a romance novelist who visits the resort after a bad break-up.

Where have I seen Melissa McCarthy before? McCarthy is an actress primarily known for her appearances in comedy films such as Bridesmaids, Spy and The Heat. She also took on a dramatic role in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and has starred in series such as God's Favourite Idiot and Mike and Molly.

Michael Shannon plays Napoleon Marconi

Napoleon (Michael Shannon) in Nine Perfect Strangers. Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Who is Napoleon Marconi? Napoleon is a high school teacher who is mourning the loss of his son, and who attends the resort with his wife and daughter.

Where have I seen Michael Shannon before? Shannon is a mainstay in major Hollywood films, including having played Zod in Man of Steel, while also appearing in recent hits such as Knives Out, Bullet Train and Amsterdam. On the small screen he is known for The Little Drummer Girl and Boardwalk Empire.

Luke Evans plays Lars Lee

Lars (Luke Evans) in Nine Perfect Strangers. Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Who is Lars Lee? Lars is someone who attends the retreat with a different, hidden agenda to the others.

Where have I seen Luke Evans before? Welsh actor Evans has appeared in numerous high-profile film roles, including Beauty and the Beast, the Fast and Furious franchise, the Hobbit trilogy and the Disney Plus live-action Pinocchio. On the small screen, he has also had roles in The Pembrokeshire Murders and The Alienist.

Bobby Cannavale plays Tony Hogburn

Tony (Bobby Cannavale) in Nine Perfect Strangers. Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Who is Tony Hogburn? Tony is a retired American football player and recovering drug addict.

Where have I seen Bobby Cannavale before? Cannavale is perhaps best known for his role as Paxton in the Ant-Man movies, while he has also appeared in Boardwalk Empire, Vinyl and Blonde amongst other series and films. His voice work includes appearances in BoJack Horseman, as well as Big Mouth and its spin-off Human Resources.

Regina Hall plays Carmel Schneider

Carmel (Regina Hall) in Nine Perfect Strangers. Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Who is Carmel Schneider? Carmel is a single mother who attends the retreat after her husband leaves her for a younger woman.

Where have I seen Regina Hall before? Hall has had major roles in films such as Girls Trip and the Scary Movie franchise as Brenda, while she has also appeared in series including Black Monday and Insecure.

Samara Weaving plays Jessica Chandler

Jessica (Samara Weaving) in Nine Perfect Strangers. Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Who is Jessica Chandler? Jessica is a social media influencer who attends the resort with her husband Ben.

Where have I seen Samara Weaving before? After starring in Australian soap Home and Away, Weaving has had major roles in films including Ready or Not, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Babysitter and Bill and Ted Face the Music. She is also set to appear in Damien Chazelle's upcoming film Babylon.

Melvin Gregg plays Ben Chandler

Ben (Melvin Gregg) in Nine Perfect Strangers. Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Who is Ben Chandler? Ben is Jessica's wealthy husband who attends the retreat with her.

Where have I seen Melvin Gregg before? Gregg is best known for appearing in series such as Snowfall, American Vandal and UnREAL.

Asher Keddie plays Heather Marconi

Heather (Asher Keddie) in Nine Perfect Strangers. Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Who is Heather Marconi? Heather is Napoleon's wife and Zoe's mother, who visits the resort with them as she mourns the loss of her son.

Where have I seen Asher Keddie before? Keddie has previously appeared in series such as Stateless, The Cry, Offspring and Party Tricks, while she also appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Grace Van Patten plays Zoe Marconi

Napoleon (Michael Shannon) and Zoe (Grace Van Patten) in Nine Perfect Strangers. Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Who is Zoe Marconi? Zoe is the daughter of Napoleon and Heather, who is mourning the loss of her brother.

Where have I seen Grace Van Patten before? Van Patten has previously had roles in The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire and Maniac, while this year she starred in Hulu series Tell Me Lies.

Tiffany Boone plays Delilah

Delilah (Tiffany Boone) in Nine Perfect Strangers. Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Who is Delilah? Delilah is one of Masha's employees at the resort.

Where have I seen Tiffany Boone before? Boone has previously had roles in series such as The Following, Hunters, Little Fires Everywhere and Grey's Anatomy.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Manny Jacinto plays Yao

Yao (Manny Jacinto) in Nine Perfect Strangers. Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Who is Yao? Yao is Masha's right-hand-man at the resort.

Where have I seen Manny Jacinto before? Jacinto has previously appeared in films including Top Gun: Maverick and Bad Times at the El Royale, while he also starred as Jason in The Good Place.

Zoe Terakes plays Glory

Glory (Zoe Terakes) and Delilah (Tiffany Boone) in Nine Perfect Strangers. Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Who is Glory? Glory is one of Masha's employees at the resort.

Where have I seen Zoe Terakes before? Terakes has previously appeared in series such as The Moth Effect and Wentworth Prison, and is also set to take on a major role in upcoming Marvel series Ironheart.

Nine Perfect Strangers starts airing on Channel 4 at 10pm on 28th September 2022. The series is also available in full on Amazon Prime Video – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.