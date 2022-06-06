The series stars Falcone as Clark, a mid-level tech support employee who becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Meanwhile, McCarthy stars as Amily, Clark's colleague and love interest.

Melissa McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone are both set to star in upcoming comedy God's Favorite Idiot, which is written by the latter and will stream on Netflix later this month.

The raucous comedy also stars Leslie Bibb as Satan, who can be seen in the trailer riding a motorcycle and wreaking havoc, as Clark is warned of her presence.

Read on for everything you need to know about God's Favorite Idiot on Netflix.

When will God's Favorite Idiot be released on Netflix?

Melissa McCarthy as Amily Luck in God’s Favorite Idiot. Vince Valitutti/Netflix

All eight episodes of God's Favorite Idiot will be released on Netflix on 15th June 2022, meaning there's only a couple of weeks to wait now.

Netflix originally commissioned the show for 16 episodes, but only eight were filmed in the initial shoot - it's been reported that the streamer still plans to produce the other eight, but that these will now make up a second season of the show.

What's God's Favorite Idiot about?

Leslie Bibb as Satan in God’s Favorite Idiot. John Platt/Netflix

The series tells the story of mid-level tech support employee Clark Thompson (Falcone), who finds love with his co-worker Amily Luck (McCarthy). However, at exactly the same time he starts to visibly glow, and it's later discovered that he has become the unwitting messenger of God. Now, Clark has to help the world as an impending apocalypse looms.

With the trailer seeing both Satan and the four horsemen of the apocalypse show up, it seems like Clark and Amily will be dealing with quite a bit of a trouble throughout the season.

God's Favorite Idiot cast - who stars with Melissa McCarthy?

Ben Falcone as Clark Thompson, Melissa McCarthy as Amily Luck, Usman Ally as Mohsin Raza, Ana Scotney as Wendy and Chris Sandiford as Tom in God’s Favorite Idiot Vince Valitutti/Netflix

The series stars real-life husband and wife duo Ben Falcone (Bridesmaids, Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Melissa McCarthy (Nine Perfect Strangers, Thor: Love and Thunder) as Clark and Amily respectively. Meanwhile, Leslie Bibb (The Babysitter, What If...?) takes on the role of Satan.

The cast also includes Kevin Dunn, Yanic Truesdale and Usman Ally. You can find a full cast list for the series here:

Ben Falcone as Clark Thompson

Melissa McCarthy as Amily Luck

Leslie Bibb as Satan

Kevin Dunn as Gene

Yanic Truesdale as Chamuel

Usman Ally as Mohsin Raza

Ana Scotney as Wendy

Chris Sandiford as Tom

Steve Mallory as Frisbee

Denise Roberts as War

Goran D Kleut as Famine

Rahel Romahn as Pestilence

Yure Covich as Death

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for God's Favorite Idiot?

There is, and you can watch it right here, now.

God's Favorite Idiot will be released on Netflix on 15th June 2022. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.