Knives Out 2 release date: Netflix movie’s cast, trailer and plot

Knives Out grossed more than £311million globally at the box office last year and received an Oscar nomination after Daniel Craig portrayed detective Benoit Blanc in the murder mystery.

And Netflix has now stomped up an impressive £450million for the rights to follow-ups Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3.

The upcoming films are likely to feature a formidable cast, with the original starring the likes of Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Michael Shannon.

And filmmaker Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Looper) is set to return, after his Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay for the first instalment.

Find out everything you need to know about the next film below…

When is Knives Out 2 on Netflix?

Knives Out 2 was officially given the go ahead by production company Lionsgate in February 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented filming from starting.

Now the movie has a new home on Netflix – and with filming set to commence on 28th June 2021 – the sequel could be released as early as next year.

The first Knives Out began filming in October 2018, wrapped in December 2018, and premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in December 2019, so the second movie could follow a similar timeline.

Knives Out 2 cast

The cast of Knives Out 2 is not yet known, but it is likely to be full of big names.

Knives Out was star-studded with the likes of Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, Chris Evans as the unruly Ransom Drysdale, Jamie Lee Curtis as Ransom’s mother Linda Drysdale and Christopher Plummer as Harlan Thrombey.

The flick also featured rising stars Ana de Armas as Harlan’s nurse Marta Cabrera, Katherine Langford as Meg Thrombey and Jaeden Martell as Jacob Thrombey.

While Daniel Craig is set to return as Benoit Blanc, none of the other original cast members have been confirmed. Indeed, Jamie Lee Curtis recently took to Instagram to hint the Drysdale family would not be making a comeback, joking they were in counselling and their “therapist suggested they stay away from Benoit Blanc in the future”.

She added: “As the family spokesperson we wish the filmmakers all our best in their new venture.”

Knives Out 2 trailer

A trailer for the upcoming film is yet to be released.

However, you can watch the trailer from the first movie here…

Will Ana de Armas appear in Knives Out 2?

While the cast for Knives Out 2 has yet to be announced, Ana de Armas has revealed hopes she will work with director Rian Johnson again.

She previously told Flaunt: “I hope this is one of those surprises that 2021 will bring for me, a phone call from Rian!”

What is Knives Out 2 about?

A return to the Thrombey’s New England family home is unlikely as Benoit Blanc is going to Greece.

Talk of how a sequel to Knives Out may look has been ongoing since the original release, but Rian Johnson has made clear that future films will be part of an anthology of standalone stories, rather than a continuation of the previous plot.

In February 2020, he told The Hollywood Reporter: “Think of it just like another Hercule Poirot novel from Agatha Christie, so a whole new location, whole new cast.”

