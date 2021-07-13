The French Dispatch release date: Cast, trailer and cinema details for new Wes Anderson movie

The French Dispatch was yet another victim of pandemic-related delays but it Wes Anderson’s latest film is set to see the light of day in the not too distant future following its Cannes premiere.

The film, which has been described as a “love letter” to journalists, has an epic cast, both in terms of size and A-lister status.

Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Timothée Chalamet, Benicio del Toro and Frances McDormand are just some of the names you can expect from the ode to The New Yorker.

But when will it hit cinemas? And just how does such a big cast weave into the story?

We have all the answers you need to know.

The French Dispatch release date: When is it out in cinemas?

The French Dispatch is set to land in UK and US cinemas on 22nd October 2021.

The film was originally meant to be released on 24th July 2020 but, like many highly anticipated 2020 releases, suffered significant delays due to COVID-19.

The French Dispatch cast

Wes Anderson is all about go big or go home when it comes to aesthetics, quirkiness and cast, and The French Dispatch certainly delivers on the latter.

Bill Murray plays the editor of the fictional titular newspaper, and he is joined by a host of savvy journalists and the subjects they encounter. These are played by Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Bond girl Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Owen Wilson, Liev Schrieiber, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, William Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Rupert Friend, Henry Winkler and Anjelica Huston.

As if that weren’t enough to stomach, the film will also feature other noteworthy stars in undisclosed roles: Fisher Stevens, Kate Winslet and Alex Lawther.

Wes Anderson directs, produces, writes the screenplay and devises the story.

The French Dispatch trailer

As well as the trailer that was released last year, Searchlight Pictures recently released a clip which you can watch below.

And here’s the trailer, too.

The French Dispatch plot: What is it about?

The film is set in the 20th century and evolves around the eponymous The French Dispatch, a newspaper inspired by The New Yorker which operates in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blasé.

Instead of following one story, the film features an anthology of intertwining short stories following the many characters that work for the newspaper and the people they encounter.

When speaking to French publication Charente Libre in April of last year, Anderson stated: “The story is not easy to explain. [It’s about an] American journalist based in France [who] creates his magazine.” That would be Bill Murray’s Arthur Howitzer Jr.

“It is more a portrait of this man, of this journalist who fights to write what he wants to write. It’s not a movie about freedom of the press, but when you talk about reporters you also talk about what’s going on in the real world,” Anderson added.

Some of the stories include the May ’68 student occupation protests, inspired by Mavis Gallant’s real-life article “The Events in May: A Paris Notebook” and which centres on Timothée Chalamet and Frances McDormand.

Adrien Brody also features as Julien Cadazio, who is based on “The Days of Duveen”, a six-part spread in The New Yorker on art dealer Lord Duveen. Tilda Swinton is The French Dispatch’s resident art critic, while Benciio del Toro is the convicted murderer she is doing a profile on.

