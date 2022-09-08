The film stars Daniel Craig as soft-spoken sleuth Benoit Blanc and is set for a December release.

Blanc will be swapping the eerie New England countryside for sun-soaked Greece to solve a brand new case. That means the Thrombeys and Ana de Armas's Marta Cabrera will most likely not return for the sequel.

Instead, the detective will have to figure out a fresh batch of suspects, with the trailer giving us a hint of the sort of antics we can expect from them.

Though the cast is new, the star power is just as impressive as it was in Knives Out.

Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, Janelle Monáe, Ethan Hawke and Madelyn Cline will be putting Blanc's legendary skills to the test. And judging by the trailer below, he's got a difficult task ahead.

Henwick had previously told RadioTimes.com that she thought fans would be "happy" with the sequel. "Daniel was back and Benoit has his style and his flair that is very specific to this film series, and yeah, it's gonna hit all the same fun beats. It's such a ride," she said.

The film will premiere at multiple film festivals before a limited theatre run. It will then be released on Netflix on 23rd December 2022, just in time for Christmas.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be released on Netflix on 23rd December 2022. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.