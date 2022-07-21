Rian Johnson has once again put together an incredible ensemble cast for the sequel, which will stream on Netflix, with Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn and Kate Hudson among the stars to fall under Blanc's suspicions.

It's safe to say that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is one of the most hotly-anticipated films of 2022 – with viewers eager to catch up with Daniel Craig's enigmatic detective Benoit Blanc as he solves another intriguing case, this time in Greece.

And another of the film's stars has now teased that fans will be delighted with the follow-up, claiming it strikes a very similar tone to the first film in spite of the change of cast and location.

"I'm a fan of the first one and I think fans will be happy," Jessica Henwick told RadioTimes.com during an exclusive interview.

"Daniel was back and Benoit has his style and his flair that is very specific to this film series, and yeah, it's gonna hit all the same fun beats. It's such a ride."

The Matrix Resurrections actress added that she tried to solve the mystery herself when she was reading the script but ultimately found she was no match for Benoit Blanc.

"The script was a brick," she explained. "When it came in, it's like... I don't even remember, it's very, very long. So I was turning the pages trying to figure it out.

"But I know Rian was so clever, I knew there was no way I was going to figure it out before he wanted me to."

Even if she couldn't quite solve the case herself, Henwick said that the filming experience was a thoroughly rewarding one, describing it as "such a blast" and adding that it "felt like we were at summer camp".

"We spent a month together in Greece and then a month together in Serbia, the first month doing exteriors and the second one doing interiors," she said.

"And we all lived down the road from each other, and we're in every scene together. So it was very intense, but an incredible bonding experience with some super talented actors."

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is due to launch on Netflix later in 2022.

