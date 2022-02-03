The hotly-anticipated sequel to 2019's comedic murder mystery flick boasts another star-studded ensemble cast, which includes Kathryn Hahn ( WandaVision ), Dave Bautista ( Guardians of the Galaxy ), Edward Norton ( The French Dispatch ) and acclaimed musician Janelle Monáe.

Netflix has unveiled our first look at Knives Out 2, which sees Daniel Craig's enigmatic detective Benoit Blanc return to analyse more eccentric suspects as part of a brand new case.

This time around, new details from Netflix confirm Blanc will be jetting out to Greece, where he will "peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects".

We got our first glimpse at Knives Out 2 in a sizzle reel promoting Netflix's slate of original films for 2022, with Rian Johnson's sequel being the final reveal of the elaborate teaser.

The fleeting moment sees Hahn and Bautista boarding a luxury yacht with co-stars Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections), Kate Hudson (Truth Be Told), Leslie Odom Jr (The Many Saints of Newark) and Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks).

No details have been released on who exactly they will be playing in the film, with the only confirmed character being Blanc himself, whose return is finally revealed as the shot pans out.

The first Knives Out film was a major hit in cinemas, earning a worldwide gross of more than $300 million, with a sequel being officially confirmed in February 2020.

About a year later, it was announced that Netflix had bought the rights to the project – as well as a third Knives Out film – for a jaw-dropping sum of $469 million, meaning both releases will go directly to the streaming service.

The move comes as cinemas have struggled to win back audiences, with only a handful of blockbusters – like Spider-Man: No Way Home, No Time to Die and F9: The Fast Saga – posting numbers comparable to before the pandemic.

Netflix will be releasing new movies into the home every week in 2022, with other noteworthy projects being Enola Holmes 2 with Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, and action thriller The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

The streamer will no doubt be hoping to see one of these high-profile pictures achieve even greater success than Red Notice, which became Netflix's most-watched original film of all-time late last year.

Knives Out 2 is scheduled for release on Netflix in 2022. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.