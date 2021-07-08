Red Notice release date: Cast, plot and latest news about Dwayne Johnson movie

Netflix has announced a release date for its hotly anticipated action flick Red Notice, which sees Dwayne Johnson make his debut on the streaming service.

The former pro wrestling icon is joining forces with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot for the upcoming blockbuster, which is shaping up to be Netflix’s most expensive original film to date.

Johnson will play the FBI’s top profiler as he is forced to work alongside the organisation’s “most wanted art thief” and the world’s “greatest conman” on a daring heist.

Red Notice marks the third collaboration between Johnson and director Rawson Marshall Thurber, whose previous work includes Die Hard-style action film Skyscraper and Kevin Hart comedy Central Intelligence.

Read on for all the details on Netflix‘s Red Notice, including the recently announced release date, as well as the full cast, plot and latest news.

Red Notice release date: When does it come to Netflix?

CONFIRMED: Red Notice will be available to stream worldwide on Netflix from Friday 12th November, as confirmed by Dwayne Johnson on Twitter.

The film has been in the works for some time, starting life at Universal Pictures before moving over to Netflix in July 2019, with its three principal stars securing $20 million paydays in the transition (via Variety).

Filming commenced in January 2020 but was temporarily halted last year as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, resuming in September and wrapping just two months later.

Red Notice cast

Netflix has had no trouble attracting huge stars in recent years but Red Notice boasts a particularly strong line-up.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will play the lead role of FBI profiler Rusty, who is forced to team up with a prolific art thief played by Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984) and a legendary conman portrayed by Ryan Reynolds (The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard).

The supporting cast is yet to be announced in full, but Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy) and Chris Diamantopoulos (Arrested Development) have reportedly bagged roles.

Red Notice plot

Plot details for Red Notice remain relatively scarce for the time being but we do know that the film will revolve around a heist being attempted by an FBI operative and two most wanted criminals.

It’s yet to be revealed exactly what they hope to steal and why but Netflix’s Head of Film Scott Stuber has described it as a “globe-trotting action-adventure film”.

The streamer has also teased that the pursuit of Gal Gadot’s art thief will be the focal point of the film, although Variety reports that the DC Comics star has the smallest role of the three lead actors.

Is there a trailer for Red Notice?

There’s no trailer for Red Notice just yet but, with a release date now confirmed, we could get our first look at the film in the next month or two.

Unlike more traditional Hollywood studios, Netflix is known to hold off on promoting its new titles until very close to release, which means we may not see a full trailer until September.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on Red Notice updates as they arrive, so be sure to check back to RadioTimes.com for the latest news on this Netflix epic.

