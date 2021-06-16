The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard release date: Cast, trailer, latest news

A sequel to the popular action-comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard was always inevitable – the film was box office gold, starred one of Hollywood’s most bankable actors, Ryan Reynolds and left the door open for a new story.

A direct continuation of the first film, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard will do as it says on the tin with the hitman (played by Samuel L. Jackson) this time giving the bodyguard to his wife to protect them from a vengeful villain.

It has taken four years, but The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is finally out in UK cinemas. Australian Patrick Hughes returns to the director’s chair to chart the next chapter of Bryce and Kincaid’s preposterous journeys with massive action set-pieces, cheeky wise-cracks and absolute mayhem guaranteed.

Read on for everything you need to know about the sequel to the popular action movie…

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard release date

Like most recent Hollywood movies, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’s release date has fallen prey to the ongoing pandemic. Originally scheduled for release in August 2020, cinema closures and restrictions on indoor social gatherings have caused delays.

But there’s good news! The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is finally out in UK cinemas, having been released this week on Monday (14th June 2021). This is actually a nice surprise for fans of the first film, as the sequel was originally pushed back to a late summer August release date before being moved up.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard trailer

If you’d like a taste of the action, check out the star-studded trailer for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which can be seen here:

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard cast

Ryan Reynolds returns as beleaguered bodyguard Michael Bryce, and the Deadpool, Van Wilder and 6 Underground star heads up an extraordinarily stellar cast.

Also returning from the first film is Hollywood legend Samuel L Jackson as the notorious hitman of the title, Darius Kincaid. The highest grossing actor of all time, Jackson is well-known for playing Nick Fury in the MCU, Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequels and starring in classics like Pulp Fiction, Jurassic Park and Django Unchained.

Salma Hayek also returns as Sonia, the hitman’s wife, who will be much more integral to the film’s plot than in the first instalment. Hayek rose to prominence through her performance in From Dusk till Dawn and has gone on to appear in such films as Frida, Wild Wild West and Grown Ups.

Gary Oldman will also reprise his role as Belarusian dictator Vladislav Dukhovic. Oldman’s impressive career includes a Best Actor Oscar for playing Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour as well as acclaimed roles in films such as JFK, Tinker Tailor Solider Spy and Bram Stoker’s Dracula. He is also recognisable for playing Sirius Black in the Harry Potter series and Jim Gordon in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy.

Joining the cast is Morgan Freeman as the mysterious Senior. Freeman, like Oldman, appeared in Nolan’s Batman films and has also gained recognition for his performances in The Shawshank Redemption, Invictus and Driving Miss Daisy.

Academy Award nominated Spaniard Antonio Banderas also joins the cast as the villainous Aristotle Papadopoulos, a psychotic Greek mafia boss. Banderas is known for appearing in the Spy Kids series as well as voicing Puss in Boots in the Shrek films. His other notable work includes Pain and Glory, Evita and The Skin I Live In.

British icon Richard E Grant will also appear, playing a drug-addicted old acquaintance of Bryce. Grant is best known for his title role in Withnail & I but has recently appeared in blockbuster Logan and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Frank Grillo rounds out the main cast as Bobby O’Neill, a deadly Interpol agent. Grillo starred as Brock Runlow in three instalments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as the lead in popular horror series The Purge.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard plot

Cinema’s deadliest odd couple are back together for another dangerous mission, but this time with Kincaid’s wife, Sonia pulling the strings. She has Bryce protecting her and her hitman husband, as they fall into global plots of world domination, while a Greek mafia boss played by Antonio Banderas seeks vengeance.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is out in UK cinemas now. If you’re looking for something to watch on telly, check out our TV Guide.