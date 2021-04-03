The Umbrella Academy season 3 release date: Cast, plot and latest news

It’s official: The Umbrella Academy has gone back before the cameras, – with the adopted Hargreaves siblings once again reuniting to prevent doomsday.

Netflix had previously announced that filming was due to start in February 2021 – but before you get too excited, series star Tom Hopper has recently confirmed that the shoot is still “near the beginning”, with new COVID-19 protocols meaning the show is taking longer to produce.

Renewed for a third season back in November 2020, The Umbrella Academy is based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comic books of the same name, and the first two seasons have both gone down a storm on the streamer, becoming one of the platform’s most-watched shows.

The show’s second outing ended with the siblings returning to the modern day after another adventure through time, only to find that they are now living an alternate timeline in which their father Reginald and late brother Ben were still alive.

So what’s going to happen in the next instalment? Read on for everything we know so far including expected release date, cast news and what events might unfold in series three.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 release date

The third season is filming now in Toronto, Canada, but we’re still a while off an official release date being confirmed.

Notwithstanding any potential disruption to production as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, RadioTimes.com predicts The Umbrella Academy season three will be released in late 2021 – but it very much remains to be seen for now.

“The COVID protocols mean that we have shorter days, which means that the actual length of the shoot is going to be a lot longer,” star Tom Hopper told Collider in April 2021. “We’re really near the beginning. We’re not that far into it at the moment, so we’ve got a long way to go.”

The Umbrella Academy season 3 cast

Most of the key members of The Umbrella Academy cast will be returning for season three, with Netflix having confirmed that Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya and Colm Feore are all set to reprise their roles.

Page came out as trans in December 2020 – Netflix have confirmed that he will continue in the role of Vanya Hargreeves, a cisgender woman.

The involvement of Kate Walsh has not been confirmed and given that her character The Handler was killed off in series two a return might not be on the cards, but there’s always a chance she’ll be back – she’s survived certain death in the past, after all.

Jordan Claire Robbins, Adam Godley and Ken Hall could also all be back for more, while there are likely to be a number of new faces as well.

We’ll keep you updated with the latest casting news as and when we get it – so make sure to keep checking this page for fresh information.

The Umbrella Academy season 3 trailer

It’s still too early for a trailer just yet given we’re still a few months away from the beginning of production.

It’s likely that we can expect the first trailer around a month before season three airs, so probably not until towards the end of 2021.

What will happen in The Umbrella Academy season 3?

Not much in the way of plot information has been given away at this stage, but there a number of possible directions the show could choose to go in.

For example, could The Handler come back from the dead armed with a brand new evil plan? Could her daughter Lila use her powers against the Hargreaves siblings, or will she join forces with the Academy? And for that matter, what is the Sparrow Academy, which was introduced at the end of series two?

Last year, Tom Hopper teased ideas for season three, telling : “There’s a whole host of new characters potentially, and new relationships, and a whole new world again.”

“That’s what I love about each season – it puts us into a whole new world and presses the reset button again, rather than just carrying on where we left off,” he added.

Hopper gave Collider an update in April 2021, suggesting that delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic had allowed the Umbrella Academy writers to “really refine” this year’s scripts into something “really special”.

“The scripts are so great, season three, it’s really such a joy to be doing it,” Hopper said. “I feel very privileged to be a part of this show. And I think the best thing really is that we’re all so comfortable with each other now. So it feels like we can really hit the ground running from a creative standpoint.”

When we catch wind of any new details or theories relating to the plot of season three we’ll be sure to update this page accordingly, so do keep checking back!