The American sci-fi drama, which is based on the comic book series of the same name, has just released its third run on the streaming site. But boss Steve Blackman has hinted that if another series goes ahead, it could be its last based on what he has planned.

Viewers have seen The Umbrella Academy leave us with a pretty big cliffhanger in its third season. But although Blackman has acknowledged that the show hasn't yet been recommissioned by Netflix, he did shed some light on where the story could go next. - and that includes a major turning point that could lead to the end.

“I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it’s going towards an endgame,” Blackman revealed to TheWrap. “I think at a certain point, I’m not sure where we’d go after Season 4. We have to be careful. My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before.

"It’s a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I’m not saying I couldn’t do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons.”

Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves in The Umbrella Academy Netflix

Blackman added that he has had a four-season arc mapped out for some time, and hadn't yet thought beyond that. “I know Season 4. I always pitch it to Netflix ahead of time before I sit down with the writers, so Netflix knows what I’m proposing for Season 4.”

“I know the beginning middle and end, I know where we’re going to. Since I started ‘Umbrella,’ I only knew in my head what I thought the first four seasons are. I have no idea where I’m gonna go after Season 4 if we’re so lucky to have more of that.

"So I have four seasons of story in my head. I know where I want to go. I know where I want to end, and if we’re lucky enough, I hope the fans will get to see it. I don’t know if we’ll be at the end of the run or not. But either way, I have a plan.”

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The showrunner also hinted at what he hopes to explore going forward, which includes how the characters would cope without their unique abilities.

“I want to pose to the viewer and the fan, ‘Would they be happier without their powers?’ I mean, all they do is complain about being who they are,” he pointed out.

“So will Viktor, will Diego be happy without it or will they feel like they’re missing an appendage? Will the world not be right for them anymore without powers? Can they be ‘normal’?”

In a reference to that cliffhanger at the end of season 3, Blackman concluded: “how it is reset and the ways it will be reset is a place we’re going to be going to hopefully in Season 4.”

So, whether The Umbrella Academy really does reach its climax, let's hope season 4 is on the cards!

Read more:

The Umbrella Academy season 3 is streaming now on Netflix. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.