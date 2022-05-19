The clip teases the confrontation between the familiar characters and the Sparrow Academy, which looks set to play a major role in the upcoming season.

There's just over a month to go until The Umbrella Academy season 3 arrives – and fans have now been treated to the first full-length trailer ahead of the new run.

"When we jumped here, we created a time paradox," Five Hargreeves (Aidan Gallagher) explains at the start of the trailer. "Our little paradox brought forth the freaking Kugelblitz."

And when asked exactly what that means his answer isn't exactly reassuring: "Essentially, we're screwed," he says.

The rest of the trailer teases all sorts of fast-paced action, drama and humour, as the siblings try to get to the bottom of what's going on – you can check it out in full below.

It follows on from a previous teaser trailer that launched in March 2022 and gave fans a first look at the Sparrows and the Hargreeves going head-to-head.

But that earlier clip was only 18 seconds long, so this new trailer offers a far more in-depth look at what's in store.

The show's previous outing concluded with the main characters returning to the modern-day after another adventure through time, only to find themselves living in an alternate timeline in which their father Reginald and late brother Ben are still alive.

The upcoming run will take place inside the twisted Hotel Oblivion, with a host of returning faces including Elliot Page, Tom Hopper and David Castañeda joined by new stars such as Justin Cornwell, Cazzie David, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez and Jake Epstein.

Those additions to the cast will play members of the Sparrow Academy, which was given a brief introduction last time out but will now play a much more prominent role.

The series – which is based on Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá’s comic books of the same name – has been a huge hit since it first launched in 2019, gaining strong reviews and becoming one of the most-streamed shows in Netflix's history.

