The Umbrella Academy drops Sparrow Academy teasers

In The Umbrella Academy season 2 finale, a seismic new storyline was thrown into the mix, which promises further turmoil ahead.

Following an epic battle against The Handler and her daughter Lila, The UA successfully lived to see another day and returned to the academy, where Sir Reginald Hargreeves was waiting for them. But instead of a warm hug and an even warmer cup of tea, which is the least they all deserved after emerging victorious from their scuffle, Hargreeves had some game-changing news to impart.

“This isn’t your home,” he said, heartlessly. “This is The Sparrow Academy.”

The camera then panned to the members of said gang, who were waiting to greet them in an equally cold manner.

We didn’t get a close look at the new cohort (aside from “emo Ben”, as we’re calling him) when they were first introduced, but the show’s official Twitter account has since revealed their names alongside their official portraits – so we can finally see what we’re dealing with.

They’re an eclectic bunch, to say the least… Now, The Umbrella Academy has dropped some tantalising clues about what we can expect from the new seven.

One we’re particularly interested in is No. 7 Christopher, who’s “a total square” – literally.

christopher is a total square. https://t.co/S9tH6ty29p — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) January 1, 2022

No 6. Jayme “drives us MAD”, while No. 5 Sloane “thinks she’s totally above us”.

Alphonso, No. 4, is a “bully” and sporting some pretty mean scars…

Fei, No. 3, “literally hangs with the birds” and No. 2 Ben “has a real attitude problem”, but he’s working on it.

Rounding up the gang is Marcus, No. 1, who thinks he’s “soooooo tough”.

Well, they look like a friendly assortment… And we can’t wait to meet them!

Find out what The Sparrow Academy means for the OG crew when The Umbrella Academy season 3 arrives on Netflix this year.

The Umbrella Academy seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix.