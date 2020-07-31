With a brand new setting and era to explore, there's also a slate of new characters introduced during the second season. Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Umbrella Academy season two.

Elliot Page plays Vanya Hargreeves

Who is Vanya Hargreeves? Otherwise known as 'Number Seven', she's one of the gifted children adopted by billionaire Reginald Hargreeves. Her powers - her telekinesis and the ability to control sound waves - were hidden from her for decades, after being judged too dangerous.

She only discovered her mysterious abilities at the end of season one, triggering an apocalypse through her destructive behaviour - and at the start of season two, her memory of them has been wiped by the time jump, when she lands in Dallas in October 1963.

Where have I seen Elliot Page before? The Oscar-nominated star first rose to prominence in the role of a pregnant teenager in the film Juno. He's since moved into directing, and you may also recognise him from previous roles in Inception, the X-Men franchise as Kitty Pryde, and Flatliners.

Tom Hopper plays Luther Hargreeves

Who is Luther Hargreeves? 'Number One,' Luther was the favourite child, blessed with super-human strength - but an accident on Mars dealt a cruel blow to his confidence.

Season two finds him in 1962, working as a driver for a burlesque bar owner, and moonlighting as a boxer.

Where have I seen Tom Hopper before? He played Dickon Tarly in Game of Thrones, and has appeared in the likes of Merlin, I Feel Pretty, and Tormented. He's also set to star in upcoming projects The Hitman’s Bodyguard 2​, and SAS: Red Notice​.

David Castañeda plays Diego Hargreeves

Who is Diego Hargreeves? 'Number Two', he's a skilled knife thrower with a jealous streak.

In season two he winds up in 1963 and locked away for 'mad' conspiracy theories about JFK's assassination. It's there that he meets Lila, whom he begins to fall for.

Where have I seen David Castañeda before? He's perhaps best known for roles in projects like Switched At Birth, El Chicano, and Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

Robert Sheehan plays Klaus Hargreeves

Who is Klaus Hargreeves? 'Number Four', Klaus can hear the voices of the (apparently very chatty) dead -something he struggled to cope with in season one.

In season two, he's thriving, at least on the surface, as he becomes the famed leader of a free-loving spiritual cult after landing in 1960.

Where have I seen Robert Sheehan before? British viewers of a certain age will instantly recognise Sheehan for his role as another maladjusted superhero in Misfits. He's since gone on to star in the likes of Mortal Engines, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Killing Bono, and the National Geographic's Genius: Picasso.

Aidan Gallagher plays Five Hargreeves

Who is Five Hargreeves? Number Five has the ability to jump through time and space - and it was through him that the Hargreeves siblings all accidentally wound up back in the 1960s at the beginning of season two.

He's also the last sibling to land in Dallas, in November 1963 - only to discover yet another apocalypse.

Where have I seen Aidan Gallagher before? The fast-rising young star is best known (outside of The Umbrella Academy) for his roles in Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and in Dawn.

Emmy Raver-Lampman plays Allison Hargreeves

Who is Alison Hargreeves? 'Number Three', she's a mother gifted with the power to manipulate reality just through her voice - but at the end of season one, she loses her voice as she attempts to prevent the apocalypse started by her sister Vanya.

In season two, she ends up in 1961 during the height of the Civil Rights Movement, and stuck in the still-segregated and deeply racist South.

Where have I seen Emmy Raver-Lampman before? The actress had recurring roles on A Million Little Things and the CW’s Jane the Virgin. She's also a theatre star, having been part of the original ensemble for Hamilton - before going on to play Angelica Schuyler on tour.

Justin H. Min plays Ben Hargreeves

Who is Ben Hargreeves? Ben was one of the original Hargreeves siblings, with the ability to shoot tentacles out of his chest; but he was killed before the events of season one.

His ghost continues to haunt Klaus, and the pair both land in 1960 at the start of season two. They also continue to experiment with their newfound knowledge: Klaus can act as a 'conduit' for Ben's former powers, which they discovered close to the end of season one.

Where have I seen Justin H. Min before? The actor will star in the upcoming film After Yang. He's previously starred in Faking It, CSI: Cyber and Pure Genius.

Colm Feore plays Reginald Hargreeves

Who is Reginald Hargreeves? The billionaire adoptive father and 'manager' of The Umbrella Academy, he often appeared in flashbacks in season one.

Where have I seen Colm Feore before? He has previously starred in the likes of Chicago, The Chronicles of Riddick, Thor and House of Cards.

Ritu Arya plays Lila

Who is Lila? A brand new character, she has been described as “a chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires.”

She meets one of the Hargreeves siblings, Diego, when the pair of them break out of the hospital where they've been locked up.

Where have I seen Ritu Arya before? A familiar face on British television, the actress starred in Channel 4’s Humans, The Good Karma Hospital, Last Christmas, and in Doctor Who.

Yusuf Gatewood plays Raymond Chestnut

Who is Raymond Chestnut? Another new character for season two: according to Netflix's character description. Raymond is a man “with the smarts, gravitas, and the confidence to never have to prove it to anyone. He is warm, dedicated and has the innate ability to disarm you with a look.”

From the images and clips that Netflix has released, it looks like Alison will meet Raymond when she becomes involved in the civil rights movement.

Where have I seen Yusuf Gatewood before? Gatewood is best known for playing the creepy Horseman 'Famine' in Amazon’s Good Omens adaptation, and has also appeared in The Originals.

Marin Ireland plays Sissy

Who is Sissy? The season two love interest for Vanya Hargreeves, Sissy is a Texan mother who married young - and for all the wrong reasons.

Where have I seen Marin Ireland before? The actress is probably best known for roles in the likes of Sneaky Pete, and Hell or High Water.

Who play the assassin trio 'The Swedes'?

Who are The Swedes? With Mary J Blige's Cha Cha and her sidekick Hazel out of the picture for season two, it was only a matter of time before some unsettling killers rose up to fill that void.

Enter The Swedes: a menacing trio of white-blonde assassins named Axel, Otto, and Oscar, who appear for the first time in The Umbrella Academy season two.

Who play The Swedes? Kris Holden-Ried plays Axel; Jason Bryden plays Otto; and Tom Sinclair plays Oscar.

The Umbrella Academy season two will land on Netflix on 31st July.

