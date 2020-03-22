Here's everything you need to know about series three...

When is The Good Karma Hospital series three on TV?

Series three will begin at 8pm on ITV on Sunday 15th March 2020, and continue weekly.

Announcing series three, ITV originally said The Good Karma Hospital would return in 2019 - however, it was later pushed back to 2020.

"Season three's in the can, and I think will be transmitted early next year," Dan Sefton told RadioTimes.com in October 2019. "We've had it ready for quite a long time, and I think ITV's scheduling – they had a lot of dramas to get out, and they wanted to put it out at the right time, so a lot of them are queuing up for the winter slots, so we had to wait our turn.

More like this

"But it's fine and we're very proud of the season that's coming, I think ITV are very happy with it as well. I think it's a good piece of work."

As for whether Good Karma Hospital could potentially return for a fourth season after that? "Yes, absolutely."

What's going to happen in The Good Karma Hospital series three?

The series two finale ended on an cliffhanger when Dr Ruby Walker (Amrita Acharia) told Dr Gabriel Varma (James Krishna Floyd) that she needed to work some things out, before asking him to wait for her. Series three will likely explore what the future might hold for their relationship, in addition to Ruby's burgeoning relationship with her long-lost father.

The new series will also introduce an acid attack storyline, which Amanda Redman, who suffered a burn on her arm as a child, worked on with series creator and writer Dan Sefton.

Asked about series three, Sefton told RadioTimes.com: "We're really, really excited about it. We filmed it last year, and I think that it's a really strong moving story at the heart of it this year, about a victim of an acid attack.

"That was something that Amanda Redman talked to me about, because obviously she's got a burn on her arm," Sefton continued, "and she's involved in that world, ever since she was a child. So she was very passionate about that story, and then we worked together on it, and I think it works really really well."

He added: "I'm really excited for people to see it. It's not a complete change in tone for the show, which is still emotional and warm – a lovely show I think. But we've always tried to do a story with a bit of edge to it, through every series, and I think people really enjoy those stories, and this I think is a very good addition."

Who stars in The Good Karma Hospital?

Amanda Redman (New Tricks) plays the eccentric Doctor Lydia Fonseca, while Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones) plays Ruby Walker, a junior doctor who decides to move to India from London after a break-up.

Advertisement

Joining them are James Floyd (Dream Team), who plays the stubborn doctor Gabriel Varma, and comedian and actor Neil Morrissey (Line of Duty) who plays Lydia's partner, Greg McConnell.