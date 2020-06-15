So, if you’re wondering what to watch after Game of Thrones here’s what you need to know about our suggested shows and where to watch them.

Or, if you’re ready to relive the whole saga again, you can find out where to watch Game of Thrones online and how to watch HBO in the UK for other top tier series.

10 shows to watch after Game of Thrones

The Last Kingdom

Historical drama The Last Kingdom is set way back in the year 872 and follows a Saxon boy who is raised by invading Danes. Now a man, he must choose a side as the soon-to-be-known King Alfred the Great looks to create one combined kingdom.

Vikings

Vikings History

The clue is in the title for this one, a historical series centred around the Vikings. The show was inspired by the legend of Ragnar Lodbrok who, in the series, rises from a farmer to king with the support of his warriors. There’s also a spin-off sequel to the series called Vikings: Valhalla in the works.

Outlander

Starz

Outlander is a time travel whirlwind which sees English nurse Claire inexplicably fall through time from her life in 1946, to a land of warriors and danger in Scotland, 1743.

Black Sails

Great for fans of Pirates of the Caribbean as well as anyone wondering what to watch after Game of Thrones. The swash-buckling adventure series Black Sails is centred around crew of pirates. The show is an imagined prequel to the famous novel Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson, set two decades earlier.

Spartacus

Starz Entertainment

This series follows the battles of legendary gladiator Spartacus who, in ancient Rome, fights for freedom to save his beloved wife from a life of slavery.

The Witcher

The Witcher stars DC's Superman Henry Cavill as a monster hunting “witcher”. He is linked through destiny to the magical princess Cintra and also encounters Yennefer of Vengerberg, who is a quarter-elf sorceress (of course). One for anybody who has been looking for a dose of the fantastical in a series like Game of Thrones.

American Gods

The Emmy-nominated show American Gods is set in the present day and follows the conflict between the Old Gods and the rising New Gods as they battle it out on earth.

The Bastard Executioner

The Bastard Executioner FX

Although it only ran for one series, fans of GOT could enjoy this historical drama set in Wales in the 14th century. After his village is burned down, protagonist Wilkin takes on the identity of an executioner named Maddox and leads a double life as he tries to find those who murdered his people.

Preacher

AMC

Dominic Cooper stars as a violent preacher with special powers, who teams us with an Irish vampire and his volatile ex-girlfriend. The show is based on the DC comic book series.

Gangs of London

Gangs of London follows the rival gangs and criminal organisations of the capital following the assassination of the head of the most powerful family. His son must take his place and find answers among the violent international players of the city. Not the show for anyone squeamish.

