When is Vikings spin-off Vikings: Valhalla on TV? What will it be about?

Vikings may have finally reached its conclusion in recent weeks, but fans of the series needn’t fear – there’s not too long to wait for another helping of epic Norse drama.

Advertisement

Creator Michael Hirst had devised a spin-off series titled Vikings: Valhalla, which will be set around 100 years after the events of its predecessor and will follow some of the most well-known names in Viking history.

The cast for the series has now been announced, featuring a combination of Scandinavian and British actors.

Read on for everything we know so far about Vikings: Valhalla.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Thanks for signing up to our drama newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Drama newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Vikings: Valhalla release date

We don’t have a date yet, and although the show went into production in August 2020 (five months later than originally planned) it could still be a while yet before we hear more news.

When taking into account that the first season will reportedly run for a whopping 24 episodes, it seems likely it will be a rather long shoot, especially given the possibility of further pandemic complications – but we’ll keep you updated when we hear more.

One thing we do know is that the show will stream on Netflix, unlike the original Vikings series which was made for the History Channel in the US and has traditionally been broadcast on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

What is Vikings: Valhalla about?

Set 100 years after the events of the original show, Netflix says the series is set to follow the “most famous Vikings who ever lived.” Characters will include legendary figure Leif Erikson as well as Freydis, Harald Harada and Norman King William the Conqueror, who will all “blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever-changing and evolving Europe.”

Channing Dungey, Netflix’s vice president of original series, said, “Vikings: Valhalla promises to be everything that fans love about the franchise: heart-pounding, unstoppable action rooted in rich characters and dramatic storytelling that shines the light on family, loyalty, and power.”

Vikings: Valhalla cast

The full cast for the new series was released in January 2021, with the lead stars including The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Sam Corlett as Leif Eriksson and Swedish model Frida Gustavsson – who has previously appeared in The Witcher – as Freydis Eriksdotter

Leo Suter, who has previously appeared on a number of popular period dramas in the UK including Sanditon and Victoria, will play Harald Sigurdsson while Keeping Faith star Bradley Freegard plays King Canute and former Game of Thrones and The Last Kingdom cast member Jóhannes Jóhannesson plays Olaf Haraldson.

Other actors set to play prominent roles include German star Laura Berlin as Emma of Normandy, David Oakes (The White Queen, Victoria) as Earl Godwin, pop and jazz singer Caroline Henderson as Jarl Haakon, Pollyanna McIntosh (M.I. High, The Walking Dead) as Queen Ælfgifu and Asbjørn Krogh Nissen as Jarl Kåre.

Meanwhile, Die Hard writer Jeb Stuart will serve as showrunner, and many of the crew from the original Vikings series, including executive producer Morgan O’Sullivan, are returning.

Will it feature characters from the original series?

Given that the show is taking place a century after the events of the original, you’d be forgiven for imagining there won’t be much in the way of crossover between the two series.

But speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Michael Hirst teased that we could see some familiar faces. He said that the show was, “leading up to 1066 and the invasion of England by a descendant of Rollo – so you may well see the odd familiar face.” Intriguing…

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide