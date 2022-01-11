Netflix release dates 2022 – what’s coming up this year

Every year that goes by, Netflix seems to produce even more new shows and movies than the year before it – and it looks like 2022 is going to continue that pattern and then some.

Numerous exciting projects are set to premiere in the next 12 months, from the long-awaited return of shows such as Ozark, Bridgerton and Stranger Things to new original movies like Blonde, White Noise, and the second film in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out whodunnit series.

The streamer hasn’t announced exact release dates for everything that’s coming this year just yet, but below is a list of all the shows that have been given an official date – as well as a detailed list of everything else expected to arrive at some point in 2022.

We’ll continue to update this list as more release dates are revealed – but for now you can read on to take a look at all the exciting new things coming our way throughout the year.

7th January

Hype House season 1 Reality series following a collective of teenage TikTok personalities based in LA

11th January

Dear Mother Belgian film about a man whose heart stops beating, and must ask his mother a delicate question to avoid dying

12th January

Cheer season 2 Second run for the docuseries about a cheer-leading squad in the small town of Corsicana, Texas, looking at how the show’s cast members dealt with fame

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster True crime Polish film that sees a mysterious woman recount the rise and fall of one of the country’s most notorious gangsters

13th January

The Journalist Japanese TV show based on the film of the same name, about a reporter who wants to expose the issues at the heart of Japan

Brazen Mystery film based on the novel Brazen Virtue, in which a mystery writer must solve the murder of her sister – whose secret life is revealed following her death

Chosen Danish coming of age series about a 17-year-old whose life changes when she and her friends make a shocking discovery in their quiet town

14th January

After Life season 3 Ricky Gervais returns with the third and final season of his popular comedy-drama about a man whose life changes following the death of his wife

The House Stop-motion dark comedy series that follows various characters who are all somehow tied to the same mysterious house

Archive 81 Horror series that follows an archivist who falls down a rabbit hole – loosely based on the popular podcast of the same name

19th January

Too Hot to Handle season 3 The latest season of the reality series in which contestants can win money by abstaining from sexual activity

Heavenly Bites: Mexico Food documentary described as a love letter to those delicious recipes that are worth trying, no matter how eccentric they are

The Marginal season 4 Fourth season of the Argentinian thriller series about an undercover cop

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman Docuseries following a conman who masquerades as a British spy to manipulate and steal from his victims

20th January

The Royal Treatment Original film about a New York hairdresser who falls for a prince when working at his wedding

Midnight Asia: Eat. Dance. Dream. Docuseries exploring the food, art, clubs, and subcultures of six different Asian cities at night

21st January

Ozark season 4 – Part 1 The first part of the hit crime drama’s fourth season, as tensions rise for the Byrde family

Munich – The Edge of War Original film starring George Mackay, Jessica Brown Findlay and Jeremy Irons, adapted from the bestselling novel by Robert Harris

Summer Heat Portuguese drama following various young adults who experience an unforgettable summer working at a resort

24th January

Three Songs for Benazir Documentary short about an Afghan man who struggles to balance his dream of joining the national army with family responsibilities.

25th January

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos Original documentary following the career of the Brazilian footballer

27th January

I Am Georgina Six-part documentary series following Georgina Rodríguez — mom, influencer, businesswoman and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner

28th January

Angry Birds: Summer Madness Animated series based on the hit mobile phone game of the same name

In from the Cold Drama series about an American single mom who is exposed as an ex-Russian spy and must juggle family life and unique shape-shifting skills in a battle against an insidious enemy.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness season 1 Reality series in which Queer Eye host Jonathan Van Ness explores various subjects that arouse his curiosity – based on his podcast of the same name

All of Us Are Dead New South Korean drama based on the Naver webtoon Now at Our School

The Orbital Children Original sci-fi anime set in 2045 following two children born on the moon and three kids from Earth as they try to survive after an accident on their space station leaves them stranded

Home Team Sports film starring Kevin James as an NFL head coach who ends up coaching his son’s team after he is hit with a suspension

Feria: The Darkest Light season 1 Original Spanish fantasy series about two sisters whose lives change when they discover their parents took part in a ritual ending in death

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window Limited series parody of crime thrillers, starring Kristen Bell

1st February

Raising Dion season 2 Second season of the fantasy drama that sees a widowed mother attempt to solve the mystery surrounding her young son’s emerging superpowers

4th February

Sweet Magnolias season 2 The popular romantic drama about lifelong friends living in the small Southern town of Serenity returns for a second run

11th February

Bigbug French comedy sci-fi film from Jean-Pierre Jeunet set during an android revolt in 2050

Inventing Anna Based on Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine feature on real-life con-artist Anna Delvey, this Netflix series stars Julia Garner as the apparent German heiress who convinced New York high society she was rich as she stole from them

18th February

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre The latest instalment in the legendary horror franchise sees a new batch of teens come face to face with Leatherface

Space Force season 2 Return of Steve Carell and Greg Daniels’ workplace comedy about the people responsible for creating the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces – the Space Force

25th February

Vikings: Valhalla Spin-off series to the hit historical drama Vikings, set a century later and telling the tales of some of the best-known Norsemen in history

February TBC

Love Is Blind Japan Japanese version of the unusual dating show

The Tinder Swindler Original feature documentary about a woman who thinks she’s matched with a handsome billionaire playboy – only to discover he’s not who he says he is

24th March

Love Like the Falling Petals Japanese romance film based on a bestselling novel of the same name by Keiichi Uyama

25th March

Bridgerton season 2 The period romp returns for a second season, this time focusing on the romance between Anthony Bridgerton and his potential bride Kate Sharma

March TBC

The Adam Project Sci-fi film starring Ryan Reynolds about a time-traveling pilot who teams up with his younger self and his late father to come to terms with his past – while saving the future

28th April

Bubble Animated Japanese film, set in Tokyo after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world

TBC April

Tiger & Bunny Futuristic superhero animation gets a new run – ten years after a previous version aired

TBC November

The Crown season 5 The acclaimed royal drama returns for its penultimate season with an all-new cast including Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce and Lesley Manville

TBC December

Alice in Borderland season 2 The hit Japanese survival drama based on the manga by Haro Aso returns for a second run

Also expected to arrive in 2022…

All Quiet on the Western Front New German film adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 First World War novel of the same name, starring Daniel Brühl

Against the Ice Historical survival film co-written by Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who stars alongside Charles Dance and Joe Cole

Anatomy of a Scandal The latest season from Big Little Lies series creator David E Kelley is an adaptation of Sarah Vaughan’s bestselling novel of the same name about a married Westminster politician who is accused of raping his aide, Olivia

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure From Richard Linklater, this animated film starring Jack Black tells the story of the first moon landing in the summer of 1969 from the perspectives of the astronaut and an excited kid living near NASA

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas Prequel series to Zack Snyder’s 2021 zombie film Army of the Dead

Beauty Drama film about a young Black singer who struggles to maintain her identity after she’s offered a lucrative recording contract

Blonde Andrew Dominik’s adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’ fictionalised novel based on the life of Marilyn Monroe – with Ana de Armas in the lead role

The Cuphead Show! Animated series focusing on the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his brother Mugman – based on the popular video game

CURS>R Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield stars alongside Iola Evans, Eddie Marsan and Robert Englund in this horror film

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Original anime series based on the hit video game Cyberpunk 2077

Day Shift Vampire-hunting comedy film with Jamie Foxx in the lead role as a hard-working dad who provides a good life for his daughter by hunting and killing vampires

Entergalactic Animated music series based on the upcoming album of the same name by Kid Cudi

Escape from Spiderhead Sci-fi film starring Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett, based on the dystopian short story of the same name by George Saunders

Firefly Lane season 2 Second run for the drama series about two lifelong friends, based on Kristin Hannah’s novel of the same name

First Kill Vampire drama series about a teenager who must make her first kill in order to be accepted by her family

The Good Nurse Crime thriller film about the pursuit and capture of American serial killer Charles Cullen who committed 300 murders while working as a nurse, starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain

Grace and Frankie season 7 The latest season of the hit sitcom starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda

The Gray Man Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans headline this big-budget action thriller from the Russo brothers about a freelance assassin and former CIA operative who is hunted across the globe by his old intelligence colleague

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities Anthology series from Guillermo Del Toto, featuring dark horror tales from the likes of Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent and Ana Lily Amirpour

Hard Cell Mockumentary series from Catherine Tate in which she plays multiple characters within the walls of prison HMP Woldsley

Havoc Tom Hardy stars in this action thriller from The Rai’s Gareth Evans about a detective who fights his way through a criminal underworld after a drug deal goes awry

Heartstopper Coming-of-age series telling the story of two teen boys, based on the graphic novels by Alice Oseman

High in the Clouds Film adaptation of the children’s adventure novel of the same name written by Sir Paul McCartney – about a squirrel who embarks on a journey to find an animal sanctuary

Human Resources Spin-off from hit adult animated series Big Mouth, focusing on the creatures such as Hormone Monsters, Shame Wizards and more

Hustle Adam Sandler stars in this sports comedy film about a former basketball scout who tries to remake his career by bringing a player from overseas to play in the NBA

A Jazzman’s Blues American drama film from Tyler Perry focusing on an investigation into an unsolved murder

Knives Out 2 The sequel to Rian Johnson’s hit whodunnit, with Daniel Craig back as detective Benoit Blanc and a supporting cast including Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Ethan Hawke

Lady Chatterley’s Lover New film adaptation of DH Lawrence’s infamous novel, with The Crown‘s Emma Corrin and This Is England’s Jack O’Connell in starring roles

The Lincoln Lawyer Legal drama series based on the 2008 novel The Brass Verdict, which was a sequel to the original The Lincoln Lawyer novel

Locke and Key season 3 The teen fantasy series returns for a third run

Lost Ollie Animated children’s series from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse director Peter Ramsey, about a toy who searches across the countryside for the boy who lost him

Love Is Blind season 2 Netflix renewed this experimental dating show for two more seasons back in March 2021, with the second season predicted to arrive at some point in 2022

Luckiest Girl Alive Mystery film based on Jessica Knoll’s novel of the same name, with Mila Kunis in the lead role

Luther Idris Elba reprises his iconic role in this film spin-off of the hit crime thriller series from Neil Cross with Andy Serkis and Cynthia Erivo in supporting roles

Magic: The Gathering Animated series based on the hugely popular trading card game

Manifest season 4 Fourth and final season of the supernatural drama series, picked up by Netflix after its cancellation by NBC

Man vs Bee Comedy series starring Rowan Atkinson as a man who finds himself at war with a bee while housesitting a luxurious mansion

Me Time Comedy film with Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg about a Dad who finds time for himself for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away

The Midnight Club The latest horror series from Mike Flanagan is adapted from Christopher Pike’s novel of the same name about seven close terminally ill young adults who meet at midnight every night to tell each other scary stories

Monkey Man Dev Patel makes his directorial debut with this action film about an ex-con seeking revenge on those who wronged him

The Mother Action flick starring Jennifer Lopez, Gael García Bernal and Joseph Fiennes about an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter she left earlier in life

My Father’s Dragon Animated kids film based on the books of the same name about a young boy who runs away to an island to befriend a baby dragon

Never Have I Ever season 3 Mindy Kaling’s hit teen comedy series returns for more episodes

The Pentaverate Comedy series starring Mike Myers, about a secret society who work to influence global events

Persuasion Film adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name, with Dakota Johnson and Henry Golding in the lead roles

Pinocchio Guillermo del Toro provides his take on the classic story with this stop-motion animated musical featuring the voices of Ewan McGregor, David Bradley and Tilda Swinton

Players Original rom-com starring Tom Ellis and Gina Rodriguez

Plus/Minus Luke Wilson and Lili Reinhart star in this film about a young woman whose life diverges into two parallel realities on the eve of her college graduation

Reptile This thriller film stars Benicio Del Toro as a New England detective who works to solve the murder of a real estate agent

Rescued by Ruby Drama film telling the true story of a state trooper who dreams of joining the K-9 search and rescue team

Resident Evil TV adaptation of the popular game and film horror franchise, introducing 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker as they move into a new home

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie Animated film featuring the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Rustin Biographical film based on the life of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, with an all-star cast including Colman Domingo, Chris Rock and Jeffrey Wright

The Sandman Hotly anticipated live-action TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved graphic novel, starring the likes of Charles Dance, Tom Sturridge and Gwendoline Christie

The School for Good and Evil Young adult fantasy film directed by Paul Feig, based on Soman Chainani’s 2013 novel of the same name

Spaceman Sci-fi drama starring Adam Sandler and Carey Mulligan adapted from the 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař

Slumberland Jason Momoa, Kyle Chandler, and Chris O’Dowd are among the stars in this fantasy comedy film based on the comic book series Little Nemo in Slumberland

Stranger Things season 4 The long-delayed fourth season of the popular nostalgic sci-fi series finally arrives – billed as the biggest yet in terms of its scope

Top Boy season 2 Ashley Waters returns for second Netflix season of the hit crime drama – and the fourth in total – after the series was picked up by the streamer from Channel 4 in 2019

The Umbrella Academy season 3 Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan et al return for another season of the superhero series based on Gerard Way’s comics

Virgin River season 4 The romantic drama returns for another outing – after the third run ended on a massive cliffhanger

Wednesday Tim Burton directs this reimagining of The Addams Family focusing on Wednesday’s years as a high school student – with You star Jenna Ortega in the lead role

Wendell and Wild Dark fantasy stop-motion film from Coraline director Henry Selick about two scheming demon brothers who come face to face with a nun and her acolytes

White Noise Marriage Story director Noah Baumbach adapts Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name, about events after a cataclysmic train accident that casts chemical waste over a town

The Witcher: Blood Origin Prequel series to the popular fantasy show, set 1200 years before and depicting the creation of the first Witcher

The Wonder Florence Pugh stars in this film adaptation of Emma Donoghue’s 2016 novel, inspired by the 19th century phenomenon of the ‘fasting girls’